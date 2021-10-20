CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Stolen Food Truck May Be In Wyoming

By Zach Spadt
 7 days ago
Authorities in Colorado say a stolen food truck may be in Wyoming. According to a statement from the Jefferson County (Colorado) Sheriff's Office, the truck was stolen from...

