Stolen Food Truck May Be In Wyoming

There is nothing like when the weather turns cold and you're able to get a pack of Chugwater Chili mix and add it to your own special recipe for making a pot of chili. I like to mainly just use meat and beans with mine. But, that is something that is also up for discussion, in Texas, they don't use beans, if you go to the Cincinnati area, they add spaghetti noodles. The first time someone gave me chili with noodles in it, I asked for an apology. Talk about bad texture!

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO