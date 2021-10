Katy Perry has recorded a cover of The Beatles’ classic All You Need Is Love as part of Gap‘s Christmas campaign.Wearing a cosy pink jumper, joggers and beanie hat with a red scarf, the pop star is seen performing her rendition of the 1967 song in the colourful All Together Now TV ad.The singer, who recently celebrated her 37th birthday, has also released a recording of the song to benefit US charity Baby2Baby, with Gap donating $1 for every stream of the song on Spotify up to $100,000 (around £72,500).“Baby2Baby was founded by one of my dear friends, Kelly...

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO