MD/DE Top 10 Uncommitted 2022 Catchers

PBR COLORADO 2022 RANKINGS with 162+ Player Expansion. The 2022 PBR Colorado Rankings update sees some change in the Top of our Rankings. Dylan Carey, SS, Ponderosa, Nebraska signee deservingly holds down our #1 spot. Carey’s continued development make him one of Colorado’s top draft prospects in the 2022 draft. #2, Christian Foutch, RHP, Chatfield has risen in the ranks just like his fastball and will draw MLB scouts in the spring. #3, Dallas Macias, SS, Regis Jesuit, holds in the top 5 and may well be the top athletes in the entire 2022 class thriving in football, as well. Keenan Proctor, OF, Valor Christian(UCLA) and Jack Briest, OF/LHP, Legend(Air Force) rise in the Top 10.
