Takeoff: What Software Development Can Learn from Aviation

Probst: My name is Katharina Probst. I'm an engineering director at Google. I am here to talk to you about complex systems, microservices, and humans. Let's start with a question that might come as a little bit of a surprise. What do polar bears have to do with microservices? At first glance, you might say they probably don't have a whole lot to do with each other. Let's dig a little bit deeper. As you may know, polar bears eat seals. It's reasonably easy to understand that the population of polar bears has a strong relationship with the population of seals. If you go a few steps further, then it gets much more complicated much more quickly. Let's do that. As the climate changes, the habitat of polar bears and seals is changing as well. What the impact of the changing habitat is on the population of seals, and in turn, polar bears, is actually much more tricky to predict. What about other animals on the food chain, such as penguins or krill. Reasonably quickly, you get yourself to a point where you have an ecosystem that is difficult to really get our heads around.

