Takeoff: What Software Development Can Learn from Aviation

InfoQ.com
 5 days ago

Good craftsmanship is the basis for a sustainable and efficient software development process. The groundwork is laid if the different pieces making up your application are of high quality. Fostering a culture where everyone follows well-established practices prevents big surprises and creates a cohesive team. Knowing that your colleagues...

www.infoq.com

hackernoon.com

Beginner Developer Guide: What Language Should You Learn First

The point of this video is to discuss all of that in a simple way and clarify common misconceptions among beginning coders when they are about to start. We discuss different programming languages and suggest which language you should perhaps start off with first. The important thing is to understand the concepts in a computer programming language especially as a beginner. Do not try to deal with both conceptual difficulty and syntactical difficulty at the same time. Start simple, learn the concepts, then transition to another language. You can always switch over later!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
InformationWeek

What Product Teams Can Learn from DevOps Principles

I lead the product team at my company and have been working in product-related roles for most of my career. I also count myself lucky that a few past roles have involved working with and selling to developers. This is for lots of reasons, but one of the main ones is that it gave me extensive experience with DevOps principles and practices. Now, as a product leader, I’ve come to believe that there are enormous benefits for teams willing to borrow many ideas from DevOps and apply them across the organization.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Speed Is Life: What Cybersecurity Pros Can Learn from a Fighter Pilot

Faster decision making in cybersecurity—whether in day-to-day operations or when under cyberattack—can mean the difference between a massive ransomware payout and, well, nothing. “Faster is indeed better. It’s what I call the Mach 2 mindset.”. -- Retired Col. Nicole Malachowski, U.S. Air Force. “Faster is indeed better,” said Nicole Malachowski,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
InfoQ.com

Complex Systems: Microservices and Humans

Probst: My name is Katharina Probst. I'm an engineering director at Google. I am here to talk to you about complex systems, microservices, and humans. Let's start with a question that might come as a little bit of a surprise. What do polar bears have to do with microservices? At first glance, you might say they probably don't have a whole lot to do with each other. Let's dig a little bit deeper. As you may know, polar bears eat seals. It's reasonably easy to understand that the population of polar bears has a strong relationship with the population of seals. If you go a few steps further, then it gets much more complicated much more quickly. Let's do that. As the climate changes, the habitat of polar bears and seals is changing as well. What the impact of the changing habitat is on the population of seals, and in turn, polar bears, is actually much more tricky to predict. What about other animals on the food chain, such as penguins or krill. Reasonably quickly, you get yourself to a point where you have an ecosystem that is difficult to really get our heads around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InfoQ.com

Google Is Aiming to Train 40 Million People with Google Cloud Skills Boost

Recently Google announced Google Cloud Skills Boost, a new learning initiative for online learning, skills development, and certifications, managed and delivered directly. Digital transformation has accelerated since the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple industries around the globe are in the midst of that transformation, and workloads are pushed towards the cloud. With more deployments in the cloud, more skilled people are necessary. Moreover, to ensure enough capable people are available, Google launched the Google Cloud Skills Boost.
BUSINESS
InfoQ.com

IBM Develops Hardware-Based Vector-Symbolic AI Architecture

IBM Research recently announced a memory-augmented neural network (MANN) AI system consisting of a neural network controller and phase-change memory (PCM) hardware. By performing analog in-memory computation on high-dimensional (HD) binary vectors, the system learns few-shot classification tasks on the Omniglot benchmark with only 2.7% accuracy drop compared to 32-bit software implementations.
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

Cisco Looks to Bring Augmented Reality Work Collaboration With Webex Hologram

Cisco's Webex Hologram is looking to transform workspaces with augmented reality technology. Jeetu Patel, EVP and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco, joined Cheddar to provide some details about the virtual workspace and discuss the industries that might benefit most from it. "We're in the era of flexibility and choice and inclusivity, where people want to make sure that they can work on their terms so that they've got complete flexibility in how they structure the day," Patel said.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Rust 2021 Edition is Here: Q&A with Armin Ronacher

Rust 2021 Edition hit the road perfectly on schedule on October 21, along with Rust 1.56.0. The latest version of the language includes support for disjoint capture, or patterns in macro rules, and more. InfoQ reported about Rust 2021 Edition when it was initially announced last May. We discussed there...
COMPUTERS
SKIFT

What the Travel and Hospitality Industry Can Learn From the Digital Retail Boom

The online retail explosion of the past year highlights just how crucial digital, streamlined solutions are to hospitality and travel businesses as they strive to stay ahead in a rapidly transforming landscape. As the world steps slowly into a post-pandemic era, the future looks increasingly digital. Covid-19 transformed behavior across...
RETAIL
InfoQ.com

Gatsby 4 - More Than a Static Content Generator

Gatsby 4, the latest iteration of the popular static site generator, is now out, offering developers improved build speeds alongside new ways for delivering content. Static site generators like Gatsby became popular in recent years as they offer developers and content creators a fast and secure way of serving websites without the need for a database by generating the HTML content beforehand.
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

Eclipse IDE 2021-09 Supports Java 17

The Eclipse Foundation released Eclipse IDE 2021-09, a quarterly update of its flagship project, on September 15, 2021. It supports Java 17 through a plugin and improves Java refactoring, code assist, Git history navigation, and the IDE's dark mode. As can be expected in such a short amount of time, the recently established Eclipse IDE Working Group has not been able to reverse the decline in sub-project activities.
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

Building Tech at Presidential Scale

Technology played a central role in the 2020 US Presidential election cycle. The Biden for President 2020 campaign build a robust microservices architecture. Speed of delivery, reliability, and security were critical requirements. CI/CD best practices were employed to deliver changes with unprecedented velocity. Data-movement automation and artificial intelligence were among...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
InfoQ.com

Lowering Recovery Time through AI-Enabled Troubleshooting

Machine learning algorithms for anomaly detection can assist DevOps in daily working routines, where generalized ML models are trained and applied to detect hidden patterns and identify suspicious behaviour. Applied machine learning for IT-operations (AIOPs) is starting to move from research environments to production environments in companies. Florian Schmidt, postdoctoral...
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Dynamic Process Isolation Helps Cloud System to Defend Against Spectre

Dynamic process isolation, a technique developed at Cloudflare to safeguard their systems from Spectre-like attacks, provides effective protection and fully mitigates Spectre attacks between multiple tenants, a Cloudflare-Graz University joint research has recently shown. The idea behind Dynamic process isolation is easy to understand if you take into account that,...
SOFTWARE
theeastcountygazette.com

Amazon, Google, and Facebook are Snooping on You. Find Out How!

The “Open Finance” is a model for the exchange of financial information between banks and any financial institution. It is through this that a financial service may let you add accounts from various institutions, combining the different formats they offer in one. The Open Finance regulation establishes that entities with...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Windows XP turns 20: Microsoft's rise and fall points to one thing — don't fix what isn't broken

Twenty years on from the public release of Windows XP, the popular operating system is still regarded one of Microsoft’s greatest achievements. As of August this year, Windows XP still maintained a greater market share than its successor, Windows Vista. When mainstream support for XP ended in April 2009, it was running on a huge 75% of Windows computers and about 19% of people were still using XP when extended security support finished in 2014. Microsoft provided security support in a few special cases, such as for military use, until 2019 — an incredible 18 years after the initial release. But...
SOFTWARE
Thrive Global

What Leaders Can Learn About Healthy Boundaries From the Four-Day Work Week Trend

There’s been a lot of discussion recently about the four-day work week, as companies such as Kickstarter and Wildbit institute this new policy. Is this a reaction to the biggest complaint about remote work brought about by the pandemic, the endless bleed of work into personal time? This all comes down to a company’s culture of boundaries. How is the code, often unspoken, of work-life balance manifested in your organization? And how do you create a culture of healthy boundaries? As a leader, the challenge of driving innovation to keep your team at peak performance but also staying focused on the bottom line can often come down to culture.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
InfoQ.com

Google Announces Distributed Cloud

At the recent Next '21 conference, Google announced Google Distributed Cloud, a set of hardware and software solutions to extend Google infrastructure to the edge and into customer data centers. The first products released as part of Google Distributed Cloud are Google Distributed Cloud Edge, available in preview to run...
TECHNOLOGY

Community Policy