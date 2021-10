Why are we interested in serial killers? People have such a fascination, some even obsession, when it comes to those who take the lives of others...which is a little odd. But maybe not when you consider that we like to know what other people are thinking. Reaction videos are popular online, focus groups are huge in marketing, and we get bombarded with surveys daily. Knowing what's going on in the minds of others is big to mankind.

