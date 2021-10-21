Progress Continues on Territory-Wide Agricultural Plan Task Force

If you have driven down Forum Drive or Pinetree Road lately, you probably noticed some very busy construction crews. Work is nearing completion at Rolla Technical Institute, though some of the upgrades added in the past few months will go unseen in the final product. As promised, the building’s infrastructure has been modernized; including the water main and interior plumbing, and much of the electrical and fiber-optic cabling has been replaced. A new, large awning has been added to the main entrance which not only looks attractive, but serves as a covered area to protect students from the weather as they wait for shuttle buses. The restroom addition on the 10th Street side of the building is almost finished and the masonry work is underway. Thank you to Rolla Municipal Utilities for working to get us up and running.
