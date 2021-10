A St. Louis cocktail shop known for whipping up frozen drinks is getting ready to set sail into The Grove. Narwhal’s Crafted plans to build a new location along Manchester Road and the building will be quite the eye-catcher — it’s designed to be in the shape of a ship. Early renderings show the structure has portholes, a second-story deck and a large narwhal statue on top leading the way. The backend of the "ship" includes a ground-level patio with plenty of space to sit outside.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO