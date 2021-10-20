Girls Bowling Wins First Metro Title

LONG BEACH - On Thursday, the San Pedro High girls volleyball team accomplished something few could do in recent years, and that's a Marine League championship. By virtue of defeating host Rancho Dominguez Prep 25-10, 25-10, 25-12 in their regular season finale, the Pirates clinched an automatic share of their first league title in the Fall semester since winning five straight league crowns from 2005-2009, winning 60 straight matches without a loss during that span, winning two CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 titles and finishing as runner-up in two more final appearances.

