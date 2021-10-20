CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Girls Bowling Wins First Metro Title

By Admin
windermereathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlyssa Brown, Lauren Wallace, Lucy Smoke, Victoria Gill, and Jordan...

windermereathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
claremont-courier.com

CHS girls’ tennis wins fifth straight league title

On Thursday, the Claremont High School girls tennis team added a fifth consecutive title to their history after they defeated Glendora High School at home, 16-2. The match not only closed out Palomares league play, but also extended the team’s unbeaten run to 12 matches. With the Pack’s win Tuesday...
CLAREMONT, CA
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Chapman girl's golf wins Region 3-AAA title with a season of firsts

You can support the Spartanburg Herald-Journal's coverage of prep sports and help us provide local journalism by going to www.goupstate.com/subscribenow. Gannett and USA Today currently have a deal to subscribe for our digital product for $1 for 6 months. Prior to July, Kimberly Ensley wasn't aware that she'd be coaching...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Fort Bend Herald

GR girls win 11th district title in a row; Ridge Point boys win title

SUGAR LAND — The weather prevented the start of the District 20-6A cross country championship on Thursday, but Mother Nature wouldn’t stop the Longhorns from securing their 11 consecutive district champion on Friday at Sugar Land Memorial Park. Head coach Alicia Dutch’s squad led throughout the 5,000-meter competition, and even...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Cedar Valley Daily Times

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY: W-SR boys, girls win NEIC titles

It was an historic night for Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday at Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah. W-SR swept the Northeast Iowa Conference cross-country meets in grand fashion. It was the first time the W-SR boys won the conference team title since 1985, and it was the first time the W-SR girls were crowned conference champs since 1997.
DECORAH, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Brown
WIFR

Auburn, Boylan win girls tennis sectional titles

(WIFR) - A couple of NIC-10 teams battled the wind and came out on top on sectional Saturday. Auburn took home its fourth straight plaque at the Class 2A Harlem sectional while Boylan won the Class 1A Rochelle title. Class 2A Harlem Sectional - Team Scores (Top 5) Auburn -...
ROCHELLE, IL
windermereathletics.com

Boys Volleyball Interest Meeting Recap

Try to have Athletic Clearance completed before voluntary preseason workouts begin. Athletic Clearance Instructions, 21-22 Athletic Physical Form, ECG Form, and Athletic Clearance Website. Any student participating in workouts or tryouts must have athletic clearance. Information:. No returning player is guaranteed a roster spot. Players are expected to show up...
SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Wolverines win first conference title

RALEIGH — Wakefield’s boys soccer team won its first conference championship in school history after... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Wolverines
catchitkansas.com

Great Bend girls, Maize boys win regional XC titles

GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Saturday’s Class 5A regional run was all about team glory for the Great Bend girls Saturday morning. Running at home, the Lady Panthers packed up to take five of the top-eight spots. The result was just 30 points for the regional title, followed by Maize South with 69 and Hays with 96 points.
GREAT BEND, KS
discoverhometown.com

Greater Metro football: Sussex Hamilton wins conference title

In the final Friday of regular season football games for the Greater Metro Conference on Oct. 15, Sussex Hamilton sealed sole possession of the conference title, Germantown won without playing while Menomonee Falls finished its season with a loss. Hamliton entered halftime against Brookfield East with a 20-7 lead and...
GERMANTOWN, WI
lcnme.com

Lincoln Academy girls cross country team win first KVAC title

Lincoln Academy girls cross country team ran to their very first KVAC Class B championship on Sat., Oct. 16 at Cony High School in Augusta. The Lady Eagles placed five scoring runners in the top 17. Grace Houghton placed 10th to lead Lincoln. Completing the scoring five were Audrey Hufnagel, Adeline Hall, Bronwen Coffin and Dylan Burmeister.
LINCOLN, ME
WTHI

Parke Heritage wins first outright WRC title

Parke Heritage beat Fountain Central 54-18 to win the programs first outright WRC title. Still No One Won The Jackpot After The First 5 Spins, Maybe You'll Succeed?. This Is How Much Attorneys Make In 2021 (See Their Salaries) Attorneys | Sponsored Links. 7 Mistakes You'll Make Hiring a Financial...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
sanpedronewspilot.com

San Pedro High Girls Volleyball Wins 2021 Marine League Title

LONG BEACH - On Thursday, the San Pedro High girls volleyball team accomplished something few could do in recent years, and that's a Marine League championship. By virtue of defeating host Rancho Dominguez Prep 25-10, 25-10, 25-12 in their regular season finale, the Pirates clinched an automatic share of their first league title in the Fall semester since winning five straight league crowns from 2005-2009, winning 60 straight matches without a loss during that span, winning two CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 titles and finishing as runner-up in two more final appearances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Dwenger boys, Leo girls win soccer regional titles

OSSIAN – Canterbury boys soccer came into Saturday's regional final against Bishop Dwenger with 16 regional championships in program history, while the Saints had only one, in 2000. Now, Dwenger has two. Saints sophomore Thomas Stureman netted a goal in the fifth minute of extra time with his team a...
OSSIAN, IN
Times-Argus

Harwood girls win league XC title

CRAFTSBURY - Harwood produced the winning hand despite missing its ace Saturday. The Highlander girls confirmed their status as the clear favorites in Division II cross country by breezing to 26-point victory over U-32 during the NVAC Mountain Division Championships. Coach John Kerrigan's squad competed without three-time defending state champ Ava Thurston and still placed five runners in the top-13.
CRAFTSBURY, VT
Commonwealth Journal

Meece Middle girls win 8th-grade state basketball title

The Meece Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball team won the Kentucky Basketball Commission HypeHer Hoops Middle School Basketball State Tournament this past weekend in Lexington. Meece won their state crown with a 58-36 win over Northern Middle School in the championship game. Championship team members were, back row from left, Matilyn Cooper, Jaelyn Dye, Bella Stevens, Claire Thompson, Sophie Barnes and head coach Courtney Thomas; front row from left, assistant coach Topanga Brown, Sarah White, Haley Combs, Emry Ann Pyles, and assistant coach Maranda Mills. Haley Combs was awarded the eight-grade Most Outstanding Player Award.
KENTUCKY STATE
Cody Enterprise

Cody girls win conference title

Ava Stafford finished first overall to help the Cody Fillies take the team title at the 2021 3A West cross country conference meet in Riverton. Mekenzie Clark, Kinley Bollinger and Keira Jackson finished sixth, seventh and eighth respectively to help the Fillies to the title. The Cody Broncs finished fourth...
CODY, WY
The Oakland Press

Girls Golf Finals Recap: Cranbrook wins first title since 2006

The Cranbrook-Kingswood girls golf team raised the Division 3 state championship for the first time in 15 years on Saturday. Coming into the tournament with high expectations, the Cranes prevailed in the two-day tournament at Forest Akers West in East Lansing, shooting a 694 total to best the field by six strokes.
EAST LANSING, MI
New Castle News

Mohawk girls, Ellwood City boys win Tri-County team titles

It was a championship day for the Mohawk High girls and Ellwood City Lincoln boys cross country teams Saturday. The teams won their respective team titles in the Tri-County Cross Country Championship. The event, which was contested in the rain, was held at Shenango High School. It’s the second consecutive...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy