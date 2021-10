If you’ve never heard of Tabata intervals before, they’re about to become your new BFF when it comes to burning fat, toning your muscles, and getting an effective workout checked off your list in less time. Sound appealing? Read on to learn the difference between Tabata and HIIT, where Tabata originated from, and why it’s a super-effective way to work both your aerobic and anaerobic systems. And then get ready, because we’ve got a Tabata for beginners workout you can try for yourself at home!

