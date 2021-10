The South Kingstown High School football team just keeps finding ways to win. And the wins are adding up. The Rebels prevailed 13-7 in a slugfest with Woonsocket on Saturday for their third straight victory. All have been tight games, and the Rebels have shown an uncanny ability to pull through in those situations. Saturday, it was a highlight-reel touchdown on the final play of the first half by Ryan Hazard and a steady defensive effort that got it done.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 6 DAYS AGO