Top 20 Most Produced Foods In Mexico

Throwing away a few leaves of wilted lettuce or a moldy half-loaf of bread may not seem like much. But to say that food waste piles up in the United States would be an understatement. The United States Department of Agriculture estimates between 30 and 40% of the country's food supply ultimately goes to waste. Food waste per capita in the United States is lower than that of China and the United Kingdom but still rises above India and Russia, according to data from Forbes. Back in 2015, the U.S. government formally acknowledged the issue and pledged to cut food waste by 50% within a 15-year span (via USDA).

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO