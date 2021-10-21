Top 20 Most Produced Foods In Mexico

BALTIMORE, MD—ProSource Produce LLC has announced a voluntary recall on whole raw onions (red, yellow, and white) shipped from Chihuahua, Mexico, between July 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021, because they may have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and …
