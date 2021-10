This question may be a bit off topic, but I guess it pertains to the arrangement of the holding areas. If the launch 'pad' is configured for the Booster with 21 holding down points corresponding to the engines, how will they hold down the Starship for it's launch? Should I provide for two launch pads, for when the Starship is used on it's own, either for transport of for some kind of point to point? Or is point to point too far in the future?

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO