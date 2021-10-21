CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council's 'red bus' fleet could be used to fill gaps in traditional public transport

By Alex Moore
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe council’s own “red bus” fleet could be used to take rural dwellers to and from the Wrekin area’s main towns, to fill gaps in traditional public transport, a committee has heard. Telford and Wrekin Council aims to publish its local Bus Service Improvement Plan by the end of...

Washington Post

Public input on public transportation is critical

The Oct. 17 Metro article “Capital Bikeshare raises fees, with eye on growth and e-bike maintenance” revealed a missed opportunity for transportation decisions to incentivize residents to use climate-friendly transportation options, protect public health and increase connectivity within cities. On Oct. 1, Capital Bikeshare tweeted that it will be “updating...
WTOP

Electric buses join Fairfax County schools’ transportation fleet

Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia is driving toward its goal of an entirely electric school bus fleet by 2035, with eight new buses and charging stations unveiled on Wednesday. The school district is part of the Fairfax County Joint Environmental Task Force that has recommended the transition happen as...
Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo Transit takes steps toward electric public transportation future with bus hybrid

An exact date has not been determined, but Pueblo Transit is intent on a fully electric future. By early 2022, Pueblo Transit will introduce two electric-diesel hybrid buses. Following the purchase of the two, hybrid vehicles, the first fully electric bus with an on-site charger is tentatively slated to arrive within the next three to four years. The purchases will be early steps toward Pueblo Transit's full electrification of vehicles in the near future.
Eric Carter
Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff council to mull support for transportation plan

RED BLUFF — The City Council Tuesday will discuss whether Red Bluff should support the Tehama County Transportation Commission’s sustainable transportation planning grant application to develop a climate adaptation response plan. City staff said the plan would aid in the commission’s goal of implementing regional transportation projects that can assist...
traverseticker.com

From Public Transportation To Schools, Bus Driver Shortage Critical

Just how dire is the bus driver shortage in northern Michigan? From local schools to public transportation, leaders are fretting that the issue could force significant reductions of service – and are trying everything they can to recruit new drivers and fill the gaps. Bus drivers and busing routes. Traverse...
probusinesschannelusa.com

The Future of Public Transportation is Here Now!

Transportation is a personal issue shared by us all. To get around, shop, commute, get to the airport, we use a combination of cars, buses, trains, however, all have their share of drawbacks from wasted time in traffic, pollution, and 30%-50% of urban land is dedicated just for transportation. Transit...
stpetecatalyst.com

PSTA seeks $15M grant toward increasing electric bus fleet

October 20, 2021 - The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will be applying for a $15 million federal grant toward growing its electric bus fleet. The entire project includes 12 electric buses and charging stations along with associated technologies, which will cost $18 million. While the grant, if approved, would cover a large chunk of the project, PSTA will request to use revenue collected through the tolls in the state to cover the financial gap. A PSTA representative said they expect this to be a highly competitive grant. PSTA is also seeking other grants for additional projects. For its bus rapid transit SunRunner line, PSTA already received a commitment for $2.7 million for operations and a study of the line when it rolls out in 2022. PSTA has applied for an additional $1.8 million for the SunRunner project. PSTA has also applied for a $25 million grant through the RAISE grant, formerly known as BUILD and TIGER grants. The ask is for its new 75,000-square-foot, high-tech transit hub in Clearwater.
Shropshire Star

New £16m roundabout will 'massively improve traffic' on major road, says MP

A new £16m roundabout will 'massively improve traffic' on one of the county's major roads, according to an MP. North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson has been given a first-hand tour of the progress on Oswestry's new Mile End Roundabout. The MP was also shown how the scheme is 'dual carriageway...
The Independent

Buying an electric car is better for environment than using public transport, claims BBC climate change quiz

As a new low-carbon train operator begins a link from London to Edinburgh, the BBC has urged travellers to forsake public transport in favour of electric cars.In a quiz posted online ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, readers are invited to find out “how can you play your part at home, and what changes would have the most impact?”.Question 3 reads: “What’s the best transport choice for the climate: buying an electric car or using public transport as much as possible?”While 74 per cent of respondents select public transport, the “correct answer”, according to the BBC, is the...
krcrtv.com

Redding City Council meets for first public workshop for the Civic land deal

REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Council came together Wednesday evening for a special meeting regarding the Civic Auditorium land deal. It was a workshop aimed to educate the council and the public about the property's involved history as well as proposals from developers. Along with the history, councilmembers were also...
CBS New York

MTA Says It’s Prepared To Deal With Subway Flooding, Commuters Encouraged To Use Mass Transit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The season’s first nor’easter is making for a dangerous morning commute Tuesday. New York City is under a travel advisory until the afternoon. Subway flooding is one major concern, especially after what the city saw during Ida. Tuesday morning, there was only one disruption on the rails in New York City related to the storm: Staten Island Railway train service was suspended between Pleasant Plains and Tottenville due to flooding conditions. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it is taking all necessary precautions to deliver safe service to customers. The agency deployed extra resources to about 50 subway stations that it identified...
The Independent

Households warned of ‘Christmas crisis’ for bin collections as drivers quit for better-paid jobs

Households are being warned about a shortage of bin collections at Christmas as drivers are reportedly leaving their jobs to increase their salary by as much as 60 per cent elsewhere.Bin lorry drivers - who earn on average around £25,000 a year - are said to be receiving pay deals worth as much as £40,000 to switch to roles in supermarkets, food hauliers or online retailers.Residents of councils in London, Devon, Surrey and Peterborough have already reported collections being suspended or delayed. There have also been complaints about overflowing bins and missed rounds in areas affected by staff shortages.The news...
kchkradio.net

Cleveland Public Schools – Transportation Department

The Cleveland Public School District is currently seeking bus drivers for this year, and for future school years. Their training program takes an estimated 8 weeks, so by applying now, you’ll be fully licensed and certified come Spring time, or even this Fall for the start of a new school year! The Cleveland Schools Transportation Department offers paid training to eligible applicants, and will assist you in obtaining the proper class of licensure. Apply today to put the wheels in motion. Call the bus garage in Cleveland at 507-931-5460 and talk to Nick today!
