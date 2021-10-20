CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Upgrading your bath? 6 reasons to go tankless for heated water

By Brandpoint (BPT)
kingsvillerecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - If you’re one of the many homeowners renovating your house this year, you’re likely looking at a wealth of...

www.kingsvillerecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

ASK ANGI: Upgrading your media space

(41NBC/WMGT) — Everyone is spending more time at home these days and that likely means more time watching tv and movies at home. If you’re ready for an upgrade you’re in luck, because this week’s Ask Angi segment will show you how to take that “at-home viewing experience” to the next level.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WSB Radio

Is your fireplace ready for the heat?

Q – How do I know if my fireplace is ready for action?. A – With colder evenings in the forecast, now is probably the most pro-active time to get your fireplace ready for burning. Here are some things that need addressing:. Have a certified chimney sweep come and sweep...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
ABC 15 News

Find out if tankless water heaters are better than traditional ones at Precision Air & Plumbing

Precision Air & Plumbing is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Family owned and operated isn't just something we say. It's the way we do business. With honor. With respect for ourselves, our team and you, our valued customers. Since 1995 we've been delivering personalized care. We show up on time. From our attire to our fleet, we always put our best face forward to ensure Precision is a company you're proud to hire. We promise to hold ourselves to a higher standard, work harder than the other guys and, above all, operate with integrity. Because, to us, every customer is family. Which is how you'll be treated - and why you can rest assured we're the heating, cooling and plumbing company you can rely on to do the job right, not just technically, but ethically as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Consumers#Bpt#Harvard University
Well+Good

You Definitely Need a Bath Pillow To Upgrade Your Self-Care Soak—These Are the Best Ones

If you keep using a rolled-up towel as a bath pillow, we're here to blow your mind. Or at least, make your bath time significantly more luxurious with just one new addition. As many of us can agree, baths are one of the cheapest forms of self-care, and they feel oh-so luxurious after a long day. All you technically need for a relaxing bath is a tub and hot water, but a line up of nice-to-have upgrades can make all the difference. One must-have bath accessory to take your experience to the next level? A bath pillow.
LIFESTYLE
kingsvillerecord.com

5 Tips to Get Your Home Winter-Ready

(Family Features) As the days get shorter and the weather turns chilly, it's time to prepare your home for the winter months ahead. Because your home will likely require extra maintenance to keep it in shape throughout the winter, beginning preparations early can help lower energy bills, increase the efficiency and lifespan of your home's components and make your property safer overall.
INTERIOR DESIGN
windermere.com

A Guide to Upgrading Your Bedroom

For many homeowners, their ideal bedroom is that of a minimalist sanctuary—a place where you can kick your shoes off, relax, and get some shut eye. For others, making their bedroom as cozy as possible is their idea of perfection. No matter what kind of bedroom you’re dreaming of, keep the following information in mind as you prepare to make your upgrades.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Interior Design
kingsvillerecord.com

5 Time-Saving Laundry Tips

(Family Features) Between sorting, washing, pouring, transferring, drying and folding, laundry can often feel like a daunting chore. While you can’t skip laundry completely, you can stop those baskets from overflowing with these time-saving tips from the laundry experts at Whirlpool.
HOME & GARDEN
This Old House

The Best Firewood to Heat Your Home

Burning wood is a great way to heat your home. A fire is warm and dry, and there’s nothing like the warmth of its glow on a cold evening. If you use a wood stove or wood-burning fireplace to heat your home, you may wonder which types of wood are the best to burn. Here, we’ll look at a few kinds of wood, their benefits and drawbacks, and which to use in your fire.
HOME & GARDEN
racinecountyeye.com

Common Reasons Why Your Water Tastes Weird

There’s something pleasant about a large cup of ice-cold water. When you sip it, you want the cool liquid to flow down your throat and leave a pleasantly chilling aftertaste. But what happens if you take a sip and it’s not the neutral, mineral-enriched taste you expect from your water? There are many common reasons why your water tastes weird that you should know about. Check out these reasons to learn what might cause your water to have an unpleasant taste.
FOOD SAFETY
kingsvillerecord.com

Top 5 home improvement projects to complete this weekend

(BPT) - Time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic had many Americans tackling the home improvement project they had been dreaming of. The top reason Americans haven’t completed their pandemic project is because it takes too much time, according to a survey conducted by Delta Faucet. Nearly 50% of people in the study think they need a professional to cross the finish line.
HOME & GARDEN
Sourcing Journal

The Company Store Unveils 2022 Comfort Report on Key Home Trends

The report from the luxury bedding and home goods brand unveils shoppable trends such as patterns, colors and sustainable fabrics. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
HOME & GARDEN
Cosmopolitan

17 Bath Gift Sets for Your Most ~Luxe~ Bath Experience

A bubble bath is the literal definition of luxury, IMO. It’s the perfect time for some much-needed R&R from life...and a much-needed escape from roommates/family/partners (just me?). But not gonna lie, until recently, my tub life was super lacking in the fancy department—I’m talking one crusty bar of soap and a half-used bottle of bubble bath from high school (junior high? Birth?). That is, until I discovered the magic of bath gift sets, which very quickly took my non-IG-worthy tub to an actual spa scene with just a few hair, skin, and body products, complements of some #selfcare (i.e., gifting my very deserving self some goodies).
LIFESTYLE
kingsvillerecord.com

Wallpaper 101

(Family Features) To understand the mood of a room, look no further than its walls. Wallpaper can add instant texture and flair, and today’s DIY-friendly options make it easy to create inspired spaces with little fuss. The key to successful wallpapering is in the preparation. Clean, dry walls are a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homecrux.com

This Heated Cat House is Water-Resistant Shelter for Your Feline

Cats are our connoisseurs of comfort and like any other domesticated animal deserve gentle touch and care from humans. It is the supreme duty of man to make sure these little felines cherish their privacy more than anything else. So, if you were in search of an all-weather cat house that provides your kitty with her space and freedom, K&H Pet Products can assist with its new cat-friendly house.
PETS
kingsvillerecord.com

5 simple ways to make a difference this holiday

(BPT) - There are 43.5 million moms in the U.S., many of whom are more focused than ever on doing good for their families as conscious consumerism continues to grow. In fact, 80% of moms think that by making small changes in their purchasing habits, they can have a positive impact on their community and environment, according to a 2020 survey from Zulily.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy