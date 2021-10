In northeast Sioux Falls, POET Biorefining has completed its first on-site solar farm, which will help power the company’s headquarters. Earlier this year, POET announced its pledge to transition to carbon neutrality by 2050. The new solar farm features six rows of solar panels and is the largest on-site solar project in Sioux Falls. It generates power equal to the annual electricity of 90 homes, according to a news release.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO