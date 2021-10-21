CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Airlines posts $169 million profit on taxpayer help

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is reporting a third-quarter profit of $169 million after collecting nearly $1 billion in federal pandemic aid, and it expects big crowds and more flights during the upcoming holidays. The airline felt the late-summer impact of the highly contagious delta variant of...

Doug Parker
