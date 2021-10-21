CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The worst celebrity hacks

By Ivan Belcic
avast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Lady Gaga to Barack Obama and intimate photo leaks to Bitcoin scams, celebrities are big targets for hacking. “I got hacked!” Every time a celebrity gets caught posting something they shouldn’t, we hear this common refrain. But sometimes, they actually do get hacked — and the consequences can be disastrous....

blog.avast.com

963kklz.com

Hack The Planet

The Last Chance Qualifiers for Valorant…didn’t happen. How did Riot let this slip through the cracks? Also, ther salary cap for the Overwatch League is getting abolished, but not for the reason you think. And we explain how the latest anti-cheat software for Warzone is already in the hands of hackers.
Business Insider

Facebook says it will ban sales of the Amazon rainforest after an investigation found plots of land were illegally sold on the platform

Facebook is changing its commerce policies to try to curb an illegal practice that was brought to light in a documentary eight months ago. In February, the BBC investigation "Our World: Selling the Amazon" uncovered that people were illegally selling plots of Brazil's Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace. Now, Facebook is "announcing measures to curb attempts to sell land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace," the company said in a blog post on Friday.
Daily Beast

The Harshest Punishment Paul Gosar Could Get for Jan. 6

Paul Gosar has been basically caught red-handed. According to bombshell reporting from Hunter Walker for Rolling Stone, the far-right Arizona congressman promised Jan. 6 rioters blanket “pardons.” Not only that, but according to Walker, he was so confident about those pardons he called them a “done deal.”. Walker tells The...
cryptopolitan.com

Will Shiba Inu hit the $1 mark? Elon Musk expects $1.20 by the end of October

Elon Musk expects $1.20 per Shiba Inu by the end of October. Experts say the trend might remain bullish but the $1 mark might be far. Shiba Inu, the popular meme coin that’s been rocking the crypto world since earlier this month, has hit a new all-time high today, recoding $0.00004813 at one point. SHIB became the most traded cryptocurrency on Coinbase.
foxsanantonio.com

Elon Musk Time Hack

Elon Musk is a busy guy, managing three companies has to be time-consuming well the CEO recently admitted a hack to get it all done...He breaks his entire day down into 5-minute slots the point is to designate specific tasks into those time slots. For more trending stories, watch the...
Dark Reading

How Attackers Hack Humans

One of your employees is sitting quietly on the porch of a summer rental over Memorial Day weekend when the annoyingly familiar bloop of a text message interrupts the quiet. "So sorry to disrupt your well-deserved weekend, but we just became aware of an issue that could significantly delay processing your pay," reads the text message from the head of the HR department. "To address this, log into the new HR portal using the following link utilizing your credentials."
cryptopolitan.com

The Biggest DeFi Hacks in 2021

According to DeFi Pulse, there is around $100 billion locked up in DeFi. In 2020, around $120 million was lost to DeFi hacks. Decentralized Finance deals with a decentralized ledger and lacks intermediaries, making it quite favorable but also risky. According to DeFi Pulse, there is around $100 billion locked up in DeFi. As the total value increases, so does the crime rate around it. Hackers have taken up the opportunity to loot investors as the business is booming.
AFP

'Facebook Papers' explode ahead of platform's earnings report

Facebook was hit Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report. The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers' to renew a push for regulation. Reports Monday blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings, and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online. "The Facebook Papers are so damning, so disturbing, so disgusting, and should lead to quick action at the federal level," tweeted Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, referring the moniker attached to the leak.
INTERNET

