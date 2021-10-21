CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARPA Economic Adjustment Assistance Grants Available

albanyceo.com
 5 days ago

EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities. The Economic Adjustment Assistance...

albanyceo.com

Related
Greensburg Daily News

Small business grants available

STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Economic Development Corporation recently announced the state would expand eligibility for the Indiana Small Business Restart Grant Program, said State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg). Created to help struggling Indiana small businesses, the grant program began with an initial $34.5 million and received an additional $60 million...
SMALL BUSINESS
businessjournaldaily.com

SBA Grant Aids Small Businesses with Export Assistance

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio has received $900,000 in federal funding to help its small businesses export more goods. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s State Trade Expansion Program, or STEP, for assistance in exporting has awarded $19.5 million for fiscal year to 48 states. In Ohio, the STEP award will support the International Market Access Grant for Exporters program, which is administered by the state’s development department.
COLUMBUS, OH
albanyceo.com

GMA: Broadband Programs and Resources for Cities

Below you will find links and contact information for the state and federal agencies providing a range of resources–from maps and toolkits, to grant/loan programs and services–in support of local government broadband planning and deployment. Since agencies are continuing to roll out new programs and tools, please check their website for the latest information.
POLITICS
albanyceo.com

Ribbon Cutting Scheduled for Sustainable, Renewable and Alternative Energy Program at Albany Technical College

Albany Technical College will hold a ribbon-cutting at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 27, in the Carlton Construction Academy building, room 126. The new lab will feature an Amatrol Alternative Energy Learning System with solar and wind, solar PV installation, and troubleshooting. Albany Technical College will be concentrating on solar energy since that is the focus in our region, but one course will offer training on small wind system fundamentals. Employers in the community and current students will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Infrastructure#Eda
Nevada Appeal

Nevada awarded $1 million economic development grant

Nevada has been awarded a $1 million grant through the American Rescue Plan to diversify the state economy and protect against future economic problems. Gov. Steve Sisolak said the grant will enhance the state’s ability to use the federal money coming to Nevada. He said that means analyzing the needs of poor communities and creating ways to reduce disparities between those communities and more prosperous parts of the state.
NEVADA STATE
cbia.com

DECD Announces $200M Economic Development Grant Programs

The state has launched two new economic development grant programs designed to create jobs, strengthen cities and towns, and promote public-private partnerships. The Innovation Corridor and the Connecticut Communities Challenge programs will be administered by the Department of Economic and Community Development, which will invest up to $200 million over the next five years.
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

Nevada receives $1M federal grant for economic recovery

(The Center Square) – Nevada has received a $1 million grant from the federal government to help with the state's economic recovery, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office announced on Thursday. The grant is part of a $3 billion total investment for states that's funded by the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP)...
NEVADA STATE
coloradovirtuallibrary.org

OER Grant Funds Available this Fall

“We want the innovative spirit of this work to carry on as we enter our fourth year of grant funding,” said CDHE Executive Director Dr. Angie Paccione. “Investing in institutions’ pursuit of OER opens so many doors for entrepreneurial approaches to education, and can offer students a more accessible, equitable and relevant learning experience.”
CHARITIES
Albert Lea Tribune

Agricultural literacy grants available for education

A public-private partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Foundation is offering grants to K-12 teachers, 4-H, and FFA groups in Minnesota to develop educational experiences around agriculture and food systems education. A total of $5,000 in grants of up to...
AGRICULTURE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Assistant/Associate Director of Housing and Operations Position Available

Kenyon College is conducting a search for a qualified candidate to fill the position of Assistant/Associate Director of Housing and Operations. The Assistant/Associate Director of Housing and Operations supports the mission of the College by managing the College’s housing operations program in collaboration with other professional staff. The Office oversees housing operations and program implementation for Kenyon’s fully residential campus. Professional staff members and student leaders work together to cultivate safe and inclusive living communities. This is a twelve month, live-on position that includes evening and weekend responsibilities.
HOUSING
yarmouth.ma.us

2022 Tourism Grant Applications Now Available

The Town of Yarmouth announces the availability of up to $100,000 in funding for the marketing and production of events held from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 that promote Yarmouth as a tourist destination and strengthen community character. Grants are funded through the Town of Yarmouth Tourism Revenue Preservation Fund.
YARMOUTH, MA
Austin Monitor

Board of Adjustment fee assistance moves forward

At last Thursday’s meeting, City Council unanimously approved a resolution designed to alleviate economic barriers to participating in the Board of Adjustment process. The resolution, sponsored by Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper-Madison, outlines the development of a BoA applicant assistance program that would waive application fees for those meeting a certain criteria for financial hardship.
AUSTIN, TX
thelakewoodscoop.com

PSA: Grants Available for Businesses and Individuals Affected by Covid

The EIDL targeted grant and supplemental targeted grant are government grants aimed at assisting businesses in low-income communities that were economically affected by Covid 19. Many small businesses and individuals in our community qualify for these very significant grants of $10k-$15k but are either unaware of the existence of this program or don’t realize they qualify. If you earn income from running a playgroup, tutoring, styling sheitels, or any of the many small businesses operated by Lakewood residents, this is for you!
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC receives $1,029,733 grant to assist students

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President John Watford, Ph.D. announced that South Georgia Tech has been awarded a $1,029,733 Supplemental Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education (SAIHE) grant for additional funds for its students affected by COVID-19. “The entire amount of this grant funding will be utilized to provide direct payments to students attending South Georgia Technical College,” said President Watford. “We realize that our students and community has been directly impacted by the coronavirus. This grant funding will be distributed to students to defray expenses associated with coronavirus including lost or decreased family income or costs associated with a transition to distance education. Students may also elect to use the funds for current or past tuition balances if they are currently enrolled at South Georgia Technical College. However, this will be done at the student’s disc583 328retion. This is just one more example of how SGTC is helping ‘Change Lives’ in our communities and in the lives of students.”
COLLEGES
ms.gov

MAC Mini-grants Available, Apply by Nov. 7

JACKSON, MISS. – Oct. 18, 2021 – The Mississippi Arts Commission is now accepting applications for the agency’s Mini-grant program, which is offered several times a year to organizations and individual artists to assist with professional development and capacity building. Applications are now open and the deadline to apply is Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
ADVOCACY
Providence Business News

Elorza announces new small-business grant program using ARPA funds

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in a press conference on Friday announced the launch of a new city grant program for small businesses using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program offers “micro grants” of up to $2,500 to eligible city small businesses...
PROVIDENCE, RI
wsgw.com

Pinconning Receives Grant to Assist in Water Management and Distribution

The city of Pinconning has been awarded a $219,910 grant to help improve its water system. The grant will be used to help the city with its drinking water asset management plan and its distribution system materials inventory. Field verification will be conducted on at least 129 of the system’s service lines.
PINCONNING, MI
amazingmadison.com

Heating assistance programs available

With cooler temperatures now here, and rising natural gas prices, there are programs available to help pay expected higher heat bills. South Dakota Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill says they have applications for the low income energy assistance program, or LiHEAP on their website. Gill says they have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iu.edu

Tobacco cessation assistance available for employees, spouses

According to the American Lung Association, more than 480,000 people in the U.S. die from tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure each year, making it the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in this country. As many tobacco users know, kicking the habit isn’t easy, but success rates...
HEALTH

