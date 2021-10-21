CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UGA Seafood Pitch Competition Aims to Boost Coastal Economy

 5 days ago

UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant is looking for innovative ideas to help individuals and businesses in the seafood industry recover from economic disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. “What’s the Hook?” is a seafood pitch competition, funded by the National Sea Grant College Program and designed to...

newhope.com

15 food and agriculture startups selected for 2021 FoodBytes! Pitch virtual competition

FoodBytes! by Rabobank has revealed the 15 food and agriculture startups who will move forward to present at this year’s FoodBytes! Pitch virtual competition on Nov. 10, 2021. The finalists were chosen amongst the cohort of 45 global startups previously selected as participants in FoodBytes! Pitch 2021, Rabobank’s multi-week food and agriculture innovation program that drives collaboration between startups, corporate leaders and investors to develop solutions to food system challenges.
AGRICULTURE
GACVB's Jay Markwalter on Georgia's Tourism Industry

Jay Markwalter with the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus talks about getting Georgia's tourism industry back to normal. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia State
chathamstartribune.com

Big Launch Challenge Pitch Competition held

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — The Launch Place received 64 applications for its Ninth Annual Big Launch Challenge Pitch Competition from various start-up companies located in the U.S. and abroad. he top 10 competitors took the stage and presented their innovative business ideas at the NC Biotechnology Center yesterday. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WISH-TV

Vaccine freezer wins top prize at pitch competition

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Anderson-based startup that developed an ultra-cold system to protect vaccines during lengthy trips has won first place at the 2021 Crossroads Pitch Competition hosted by Bloomington-based business incubator The Mill. The founders of ArcticRx will receive $10,000 in cash, plus a package of startup and business services.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTOP

DC Startup Week aims to navigate ups and downs of pandemic, economy

Most people never heard of Zoom before the pandemic’s March 2020 crash-landing, but the ubiquitous meeting platform is a real-world example for startup entrepreneurs at DC Startup Week 2021. “Technology has been crucial to allow businesses to not only survive, but thrive throughout the pandemic,” said Rachel Koretsky, founder and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Uga#Uga Marine Extension#Georgia Sea Grant
Commissioner Gary Black Named 2021 National Friend of Extension

Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary W. Black has been recognized as the 2021 National Friend of Extension by Epsilon Sigma Phi for his outstanding support for Extension. Commissioner Black was nominated for the national recognition by the University of Georgia's Alpha Beta chapter after being selected as the Georgia recipient in 2020.
SAVANNAH, GA
buffalorising.com

43 North Announces Finalists For Pitch Competition

We are just weeks away from Buffalo’s biggest night for startups- the 43North Finals. Since the competition’s origins in 2014, the goal has been to create jobs and opportunities right here in the Queen City, and what better and more creative way than a Shark Tank-esque pitch competition? Unique to its kind, 43North is an accelerator that hosts an annual startup competition, investing $5M per year to attract and retain start-up companies in Buffalo. Now in its seventh year, the competition offers one early-stage startup a chance to secure $1 million in funding and seven runner-ups $500,000 in addition to: a spot in 43North’s incubator located within the Seneca One Tower, the pinnacle of Buffalo’s downtown landscape, mentorship and support from the 43North team, and the opportunity to operate tax-free as part of STARTUP-NY.
BUFFALO, NY
University of Georgia
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Seafood
WTXL ABC 27 News

FAMU to lead project as part of global consortium for $15 million horticulture research program

Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) Center for International Agricultural Trade Development Research and Training (CIATDRT) will help lead global efforts to advance production, handling, and consumption of fruits and vegetables as part of a five-year $15 Million award from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for its Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Horticulture.
AGRICULTURE
albanyceo.com

GTRI Researchers Developing 5G Solutions for the State of Georgia, Nation

Researchers at the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) are exploring ways to use 5G – a mobile technology that promises download speeds many times faster than current 4G LTE wireless networks and significantly lower latency times – to advance national security and ensure rural parts of Georgia have equitable access to high-speed broadband services, among other applications.
TECHNOLOGY
WCTV

Multiple weekend events in Tallahassee giving local economy a boost

Estella Hadley Groover marked a major milestone in lief with her brother, Jack Hadley, by her side. Holidays are on the horizon, and national shipping delay concerns have South Georgia businesses feeling the rush already. Transgender activists lay out 2022 agenda. Updated: 5 hours ago. LGBTQ activists rallied in the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
q13fox.com

Businesses, communities hopeful Canada border reopening will boost local economy and tourism

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Washington is one step closer to welcoming back Canadian neighbors. The Biden administration announced Tuesday that travel restrictions will be lifted in November at the Canada and Mexico borders for fully vaccinated people. Communities across Washington are hopeful the reopening will boost tourism, local economy and help recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECONOMY

