Rob Martin on the Many Services the UGA SBDC Offers to Businesses

Independent agency Venables Bell + Partners is celebrating 20 years in business by offering its services to a deserving small business for just $20. The agency will offer its full-service agency of record duties to one deserving San Francisco-based small business for a full year for that very low price.
Three days after being hit with a ransomware attack, Sinclair Broadcast Group was still limping along without email, phones, file video or graphics, anonymous reporters told CNN. Sinclair reported in a United States Securities and Exchange Commission filing Oct. 17 that several servers had been encrypted with ransomware, and that unspecified data was stolen.
There are many reasons why a business or a business owner would need to use private investigation services especially when it comes to crime and fraud prevention as well as extra protection. With this said, the benefits of private investigation services for business owners and businesses go beyond just investigating unsavoury activities. Private investigators can do a lot more than just that and below are some of the ways that hiring a private investigator can be quite beneficial for business owners who want to run a successful business.
NETSCOUT introduced its NETSCOUT Visibility as a Service (VaaS) managed service offering, which provides 24×7 testing, monitoring, troubleshooting, and reporting for customers’ critical IT services and applications. Built on NETSCOUT’s nGenius service assurance solutions, the service leverages the deep expertise of the company’s VaaS engineering team to help alleviate the...
The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center is bringing food experts to Southwest Georgia for an Oct. 21-22 workshop that helps food entrepreneurs bring their products to market. Participants will learn key steps in commercializing food items, such as determining a target marketing, developing processes for scaling up recipes,...
If someone said that the success of local businesses didn’t always rest on retail products or services, that might be considered an outlandish statement. But when we look behind the curtain at the transforming retail environment — the changing demographics, the challenging economic conditions and newly formed habits — we might take another view.
EDWARDSVILLE- On Tuesday, October 12th, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will join state and local leaders to boost small business recovery grants for the Southwest Region. DCEO will join State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon), State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville), SIUE- Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and other community navigators, to remind businesses that the $250 million Back to Business (B2B) grants program application will close on October 13th at 11:59 p.m. CST, and encourage them to apply in the final hours of the program.
UGA SBDC Business Consultant Nadia Osman talks about the training and education the SBDC provides for startup businesses. She also gives a few tips for social media success. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
The Colorado Small Business Development Center Network has multiple upcoming interactive training workshops that encompass a wide range of topics. From best practices for social media to their new office hours, SBDC has packed October with helpful tools for small businesses in the community. To see the full list of events and register, click here.
October is known as Domestic Awareness and Prevention Month. The Purple Door is there for those struggling to leave an abusive relationship or those who may want to distinguish the warning signs of one.
Fintechs expand relationship, empowering banks and credit unions to reimagine customer service for a digital world. Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, and Q2 Holdings, Inc. , a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced that they have expanded their partnership to provide one-stop-shopping for Q2 clients. Q2 will now offer Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform as part of its Enterprise Business Development Reseller Program. The new integrated offering will enable banks and credit unions to modernize customer service and enhance the overall employee and customer experience.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is announcing that She Leads will be hosting its 15th event, “The Art of StartUps Part 2: More to Explore.” This free webinar will take place on Wednesday, October 27 at 6 pm. Registration is open to all Georgians. “I encourage all Georgians to take...
Becky Martin is the owner and an attorney of the family and divorce law firm Martin and Wagner, P.A. She has been studying law since 2005 and has always known she wanted to be a lawyer ever since she was little and watched Law and Order on television. “I started...
The annual Sunbelt Ag Expo's economic benefit reaches beyond its Colquitt County home. Tyrone Spearman, Media Director of the Expo, said that when the expo began over 40 years ago, there was only one motel in Moultrie.
Albany Technical College will hold a ribbon-cutting at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 27, in the Carlton Construction Academy building, room 126. The new lab will feature an Amatrol Alternative Energy Learning System with solar and wind, solar PV installation, and troubleshooting. Albany Technical College will be concentrating on solar energy since that is the focus in our region, but one course will offer training on small wind system fundamentals. Employers in the community and current students will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting Wednesday.
Suddenly, “supply chain” and “logistics” have joined “Go Braves” and “Go Dawgs” as some of the most uttered phrases in the state. The first two are not because of a newfound love of drivers and warehouse workers, however, nor because of a winning streak. Logistics is a hot topic because...
The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) is joining forces with credit unions across the globe in celebration of International Credit Union Day, October 21st, 2021. International Credit Union Day honors the credit union movement’s history, promotes the achievements of credit unions, and highlights credit unions and member experiences.
After serving his country for twenty four years in the Marine Corps and undergoing seven combat tours, Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Tracy Robinson took up farming. However, he was a farmer without one tool for seven years that some would consider must have: a tractor.
PALM BAY ― Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina recently launched the all-new Mayor’s Business Spotlight. The program is designed to feature local businesses who foster pride in the city’s thriving business community and strong local economy. The spotlight program will allow businesses to showcase unique information about what makes their business value-added to the local community and residents.
East Region Vice President for Georgia Power Jason Cuevas talks about the ways Georgia Power helps support the continued growth of the electric transportation ecosystem in Georgia. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
