How to Watch the Utah Jazz Online All Season Long

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode Locke starts the show with a look at the opening night of action in the NBA and how it got all his nervous feelings back about the Utah Jazz season. Then Locke looks into if something is changing in the NBA in regards to pace of play and shooting. Mike Conley has been a standout in the pre-season and Locke looks more into it after talking to Mike yesterday. Finally, a preview of the young Thunder and what to expect tonight as the Utah Jazz open the 20-21 NBA Season David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO