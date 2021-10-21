CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundial vs. Curaleaf: Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Buy?

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cannabis industry in the U.S. and Canada continues to expand, making Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Curaleaf (CURLF (OTC:CURLF)) interesting potential investments right now. But if you take a closer look, one company continues to grow its revenue and...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Applied Materials vs. Lam Research: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Investment?

Increasing investments are being made in the semiconductor industry to address a global chip shortage and meet surging demand across industries worldwide. This, along with recent technological breakthroughs, makes the prospects bright for companies in this space. As such, both Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) should benefit from the industry’s growth. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) in Santa Clara, Calif., and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) in Fremont, Calif., are two prominent players in the semiconductor industry. AMAT provides material engineering solutions for making semiconductor chips to electronic manufacturers of flat panel displays, solar photovoltaic cells, and modules. The company also supplies equipment to produce coatings for flexible electronics, packaging, and other applications. LCRX, in comparison, designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used to fabricate integrated circuits. It serves semiconductor memory, foundry, and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) that make non-volatile memory (NVM), dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), and logic devices.
MARKETS
investing.com

Ryder System vs. XPO Logistics: Which Supply Chain Solutions Company is a Better Buy?

As supply chain issues are expected to continue, companies offering solutions in this space should see high demand for their services, particularly before the holiday season. Ryder System (NYSE:R) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are two companies that should benefit from the rising demand for supply chain solutions. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Ryder System, Inc. (R) operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions; Supply Chain Solutions; and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. On the other hand, XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) provides supply chain solutions internationally. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Netlist, Inc. (NLST) Moves 19.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Netlist, Inc. (OTC:NLST) shares rallied 19.6% in the last trading session to close at $7.50. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% gain over the past four weeks. The increase...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Low-Volatility ETFs For Avoiding The Frenzy Of A Busy Earnings Week

Late October is usually a busy time. It's earnings season, and that typically means increased volatility for equities. In the coming days, investors will see quarterly reports from a variety of big Wall Street names, including, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG ) (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Boeing (NYSE: BA ), eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY ), General Electric (NYSE: GE ), McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN ), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Cannabis Industry#Sundial Growers#Curlf#Canadian
investing.com

Market Update: SA Markets Closed In Red, Mining Companies Advanced

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in China and continued global inflation pressures dampened investor morale. Gold mining companies, Gold Fields (JO: GFIJ ), Harmony Gold Mining and AngloGold Ashanti (JO: ANGJ ) shed 2.6%, 2.0% and 1.0%, respectively. Real estate property...
MARKETS
investing.com

Facebook Earnings & Tesla $4.2bln Deal With Hertz

Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung delivers the latest need-to-know news for the day ahead. - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) up 12.7% yesterday after new deal with Hertz (00:00) - A comparison of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) vs Tesla share price (2:08) - Review of Facebook's latest earnings (3:07) - How mega-cap is performing...
BUSINESS
investing.com

The Top 3 Materials Stocks To Buy In November

These Materials Stocks Can Protect Investors From Inflation. Exploring areas of the market that don’t get a lot of attention from the majority of investors can be a rewarding strategy, especially if you can pick up on a sector that is showing relative strength. For example, stocks in the Materials sector have been standing out as outperformers over recent weeks and could continue trending higher going forward, yet many of these companies are still flying under the radar. Since these businesses produce raw materials like plastics, fertilizers, concrete, and metals, their products are cyclical and could benefit from a strong economy in the coming months.
STOCKS
investing.com

JMP Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Robinhood Markets

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets on Tuesday, setting a price target of $58, which is approximately 48.68% above the present share price of $39.01. Ryan expects Robinhood Markets to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.60 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The...
STOCKS
investing.com

JMP Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Cowen Group

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Cowen Group (NASDAQ:COWN) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $62, which is approximately 65.33% above the present share price of $37.5. Ryan expects Cowen Group to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Earnings Boost Futures, Stocks; Tesla Breaks $1Trillion Milestone

Wall Street earnings beats overshadow inflation worries. Chinese markets pressured by additional property sector defaults. US futures for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 advanced on Tuesday along with European stocks after positive earnings results from Wall Street overshadowed persistent inflation worries. Oil and gold weakened, but...
STOCKS
investing.com

Hut 8 Mining vs. Marathon Digital: Which Crypto Mining Stock Is a Better Buy?

Cryptocurrency mining companies such as Hut 8 Mining (HUT) and Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) have skyrocketed since the start of 2020. This week’s surge in these stocks was due to Bitcoin hitting an all-time high. If you’re a Bitcoin bull, you might consider investing in crypto miners. Today I’ll analyze both HUT and MARA to determine which is currently a better investment.Bitcoin reached a record high on Wednesday which resulted in a spectacular rally in cryptocurrency mining stocks, such as Hut 8 Mining (HUT) and Marathon Digital (MARA). That’s because stock prices of crypto mining stocks are closely related to the digital asset they mine.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Nike vs. Lululemon: Which Is the Better Buy?

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is an innovative retailer with a long runway ahead of it, but Nike (NYSE:NKE) is an established leader in the space. In this video clip from "Beat & Raise," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Neil Patel, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, and Brian Withers offer their takes on the two companies.
ECONOMY
Money Morning

The Best Cannabis Stocks to Buy This Week

We've talked before about the dozens of different U.S. cannabis markets, and Florida is one of the biggest, most important, and richest right now. Florida cannabis dispensaries alone are on pace to do $1.2 billion in sales this year, and as much as $6 billion by 2030. Now, Trulieve Cannabis...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Could Sundial Growers Win Where Aurora Cannabis Failed?

Faced with rapidly plummeting revenues and a persistent loss-making marijuana business, cannabis producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) has subsequently pivoted to an investing game that former industry giant Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) gave up on last year. Could fortunes be different for SNDL stock investors?. In a new business strategy that meme...
INDUSTRY
financemagnates.com

Bitcoin vs. Gold: Which is a Better Buy this Fall?

With central banks all over the world seemingly having a debasing contest over their currencies, and as inflation looms, it might be the time to revisit those inflation hedging strategies. Naturally, the hot topic is: between Bitcoin and gold, which is the best inflation hedge and superior hard money?. We’ve...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Ethereum vs. Cardano

Ethereum has plenty of advantages, but it's not perfect. Cardano is still new to the game, but it's becoming a strong competitor. The right option for you will depend on your tolerance for risk. The rise of cryptocurrency has been one of the most exciting movements in the investing world...
MARKETS

