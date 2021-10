Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has seen plenty of post-launch support in the year since its release, and Ubisoft has provided a steady stream of free seasonal updates, two major expansions with Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris, the recently released Discovery Tour mode, and much more. Of course, the game will be getting more content in 2022, and though Ubisoft hasn’t provided many details on what that will entail, a recent leak may have spilled the beans on that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO