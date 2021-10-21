Survival and short-term respiratory outcomes of <750"‰g infants initially intubated with 2.0"‰mm vs. 2.5"‰mm endotracheal tubes
By Jennifer N. Berger
Nature.com
5 days ago
To compare survival and short-term respiratory outcomes of infants weighing <750"‰g initially intubated with 2.0"‰mm versus 2.5"‰mm endotracheal tube (ETT). Retrospective, observational cohort study. Results. Of 149 inborn infants weighing <750"‰g admitted to the NICU, 69 (46%) were intubated with 2.0"‰mm ETT, 78 with 2.5"‰mm ETT (53%), and 2...
To identify distinguishing characteristics of neonates with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN) unresponsive to inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) and evaluate the use of milrinone in this cohort. Study design. Retrospective chart review of 99 neonates with PPHN treated with iNO over a five-year period at a quaternary neonatal...
To compare treatment failure between: (1) infants treated with phenobarbital versus levetiracetam for first-line treatment and (2) infants treated with phenytoin versus levetiracetam for second-line treatment following phenobarbital. Study design. This retrospective cohort study included infants with seizures receiving phenobarbital or levetiracetam as the initial anti-seizure medication. Treatment failure was...
Advances in the understanding of disease biology, drug development, and supportive care have led to improved outcomes in multiple myeloma. Given that these improvements have been reported in clinical trial and referral center populations, questions remain about the generalizability of this observation to patients treated in the community. Contrasting the overall survival experience of 3783 patients seen at Mayo Clinic and 57,654 patients followed in the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program (SEER) between 2004 and 2018, we observed different mortality trends across patient populations and subgroups. Early mortality decreased and estimated 5-year overall survival increased over time in both patient populations. Excess mortality (compared to the general population) declined over time in Mayo Clinic patients and remained largely unchanged in SEER patients. Improvements over time were primarily observed in patients with favorable disease characteristics and older patients with multiple myeloma remain a vulnerable population with significant excess mortality compared to the United States general population. Patients with unfavorable disease characteristics have derived disproportionately less benefit from recent advances in the field. Future efforts need to focus on the development of safe and effective therapies for these patients and on increasing timely access to specialized care for patients in the community.
We evaluated the relationship between maternal cholesterol levels and its biologically active precursors and metabolites in the first trimester and subsequent risk for small-for-gestational-age birthweight (SGA). This is a secondary analysis of a prospective cohort study which enrolled healthy singleton pregnancies (n"‰="‰1337). Maternal fasting blood was taken in the first trimester and followed up till delivery. The lipid parameters were compared between women who delivered SGA neonates (SGA-group, birthweight"‰<"‰10th percentile, n"‰="‰107) and women who did not (non-SGA-group, n"‰="‰1230). In addition, metabolic signatures of cholesterol were evaluated in a subset consisting of propensity-score matched SGA (n"‰="‰56) and control group (n"‰="‰56). Among lipid parameters, maternal high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) levels were significantly lower in SGA-group than in non-SGA-group (p"‰="‰0.022). The risk for SGA was negatively correlated with maternal serum HDL-C quartiles (p"‰="‰0.003), and this association remained significant after adjustment for confounding variables. In metabolic signatures of cholesterol, the cholesterol/lathosterol ratio in SGA-group was significantly higher than non-SGA-group [(2.7 (1.6"“3.7) vs. 2.1 (1.5"“2.9), respectively; p"‰="‰0.034)], suggesting increased endogenous cholesterol biosynthesis. We demonstrated that dyslipidemia and increased cholesterol biosynthesis led to delivery of SGA neonates even in early pregnancy.
This study investigated pre-COVID-19 admission dependency, discharge assistive equipment, discharge medical follow-up recommendation, and functional status at hospital discharge of non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors, stratified by those with (N"‰="‰155) and without (N"‰="‰162) in-hospital rehabilitation. "Mental Status", intensive-care-unit (ICU) Mobility, and modified Barthel Index scores were assessed at hospital discharge. Relative to the non-rehabilitation patients, rehabilitation patients were older, had more comorbidities, worse pre-admission dependency, were discharged with more assistive equipment and supplemental oxygen, spent more days in the hospital, and had more hospital-acquired acute kidney injury, acute respiratory failure, and more follow-up referrals (p"‰<"‰0.05 for all). Cardiology, vascular medicine, urology, and endocrinology were amongst the top referrals. Functional scores of many non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors were abnormal at discharge (p"‰<"‰0.05) and were associated with pre-admission dependency (p"‰<"‰0.05). Some functional scores were negatively correlated with age, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, psychiatric disease, anemia, and neurological disorders (p"‰<"‰0.05). In-hospital rehabilitation providing restorative therapies and assisting discharge planning were challenging in COVID-19 circumstances. Knowledge of the functional status, discharge assistive equipment, and follow-up medical recommendations at discharge could enable appropriate and timely post-discharge care. Follow-up studies of COVID-19 survivors are warranted as many will likely have significant post-acute COVID-19 sequela.
The aim of this study was to compare the accuracy of stereotactic CT-guided navigation and ultrasound guided navigation for placing electrodes in Irreversible electroporation in a liver phantom. A liver phantom with multiple tumours was usedÂ and interventionists placed four IRE electrodes around each tumour guided either by stereotactic CT-guided navigation or ultrasound. The goal was to place them in a perfect 20"‰Ã—"‰20Â mm square with parallel electrodes. After each treatment, a CT-scan was performed. The accuracy in pairwise electrode distance, pairwise parallelism and time per tumour was analysed. Eight interventionists placed four electrodes around 55 tumours, 25 with ultrasound and 30 with stereotactic CT-guided navigation. 330 electrode pairs were analysed, 150 with ultrasound and 180 with stereotactic CT-navigation. The absolute median deviation from the optimal distance was 1.3Â mm (range 0.0 to 11.3Â mm) in the stereotactic CT-navigation group versus 7.1Â mm (range 0.3 to 18.1Â mm) in the Ultrasound group (p"‰<"‰0.001). The mean angle between electrodes in each pair was 2.7 degrees (95% CI 2.4 to 3.1 degrees) in the stereotactic CT-navigation group and 5.5 degrees (95% CI 5.0 to 6.1 degrees) in the Ultrasound group (p"‰<"‰0.001). The mean time for placing the electrodes was 15:11Â min (95% CI 13:05 to 17:18Â min) in the stereotactic CT-navigation group and 6:40Â min (95% CI 5:28 to 7:52Â min) in the Ultrasound group. The use of stereotactic CT-navigation in placing IRE-electrodes in a liver phantom is more accurate, but more time consuming, compared to ultrasound guidance.
Brain orexin system hyperactivity contributes to neurogenic hypertension. We previously reported upregulated neuronal kinin B1 receptor (B1R) expression in hypertension. However, the role of central B1R activation on the orexin system in neurogenic hypertension has not been examined. We hypothesized that kinin B1R contributes to hypertension via upregulation of brain orexin-arginine vasopressin signaling. We utilized deoxycorticosterone acetate (DOCA)-salt hypertension model in wild-type (WT) and B1R knockout (B1RKO) mice. In WT mice, DOCA-salt-treatment increased gene and protein expression of orexin A, orexin receptor 1, and orexin receptor 2 in the hypothalamic paraventricular nucleus and these effects were attenuated in B1RKO mice. Furthermore, DOCA-salt- treatment increased plasma arginine vasopressin levels in WT mice, but not in B1RKO mice. Cultured primary hypothalamic neurons expressed orexin A and orexin receptor 1. B1R specific agonist (LDABK) stimulation of primary neurons increased B1R protein expression, which was abrogated by B1R selective antagonist R715 but not by the dual orexin receptor antagonist, ACT 462206, suggesting that B1R is upstream of the orexin system. These data provide novel evidence that B1R blockade blunts orexin hyperactivity and constitutes a potential therapeutic target for the treatment of salt-sensitive hypertension.
Since the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, most clinical testing has focused on RT-PCR1. Host epigenome manipulation post coronavirus infection2,3,4 suggests that DNA methylation signatures may differentiate patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection from uninfected individuals, and help predict COVID-19 disease severity, even at initial presentation. Methods. We customized Illumina's Infinium MethylationEPIC...
Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
New concerns are being raised about side effects from the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus. Swedish health officials have now decided that a moratorium on giving the Moderna vaccine to anyone under 31 will be extended indefinitely, the U.K. Daily Mail reported. The pause on the Moderna shots had been scheduled to end on Dec. 1.
As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
A boy aged five who went to New York for a potentially life-saving vaccine after his family raised more than £232,000 is now cancer-free and 'getting stronger by the day.'. Liam Scott and his parents have been travelling back and forth to America over the past year for experimental cancer treatment, which is not available on the NHS.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. In a recent study published in the Proceedings of the...
A new study by researchers at University of Illinois Chicago suggests that when the protein optineurin, or OPTN, is present in cells it restricts the spread of HSV-1, the herpes simplex virus type 1. In a “first of its kind” study, researchers also found a potential direct connection between neurodegenerative...
This fun exercise will lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness. Training and completing a marathon or a fun run will lower blood pressure, decease arterial stiffening, and reverse the aging of blood vessels, a study has found. First-time marathon runners, after training and completing the run, had a 4-year reduction...
According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
