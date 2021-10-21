Survival and short-term respiratory outcomes of <750"‰g infants initially intubated with 2.0"‰mm vs. 2.5"‰mm endotracheal tubes

The aim of this study was to compare the accuracy of stereotactic CT-guided navigation and ultrasound guided navigation for placing electrodes in Irreversible electroporation in a liver phantom. A liver phantom with multiple tumours was usedÂ and interventionists placed four IRE electrodes around each tumour guided either by stereotactic CT-guided navigation or ultrasound. The goal was to place them in a perfect 20"‰Ã—"‰20Â mm square with parallel electrodes. After each treatment, a CT-scan was performed. The accuracy in pairwise electrode distance, pairwise parallelism and time per tumour was analysed. Eight interventionists placed four electrodes around 55 tumours, 25 with ultrasound and 30 with stereotactic CT-guided navigation. 330 electrode pairs were analysed, 150 with ultrasound and 180 with stereotactic CT-navigation. The absolute median deviation from the optimal distance was 1.3Â mm (range 0.0 to 11.3Â mm) in the stereotactic CT-navigation group versus 7.1Â mm (range 0.3 to 18.1Â mm) in the Ultrasound group (p"‰<"‰0.001). The mean angle between electrodes in each pair was 2.7 degrees (95% CI 2.4 to 3.1 degrees) in the stereotactic CT-navigation group and 5.5 degrees (95% CI 5.0 to 6.1 degrees) in the Ultrasound group (p"‰<"‰0.001). The mean time for placing the electrodes was 15:11Â min (95% CI 13:05 to 17:18Â min) in the stereotactic CT-navigation group and 6:40Â min (95% CI 5:28 to 7:52Â min) in the Ultrasound group. The use of stereotactic CT-navigation in placing IRE-electrodes in a liver phantom is more accurate, but more time consuming, compared to ultrasound guidance.

