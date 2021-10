1996: Auxiliary Bishop Benedict Franzetta is retiring after 38 years of service to the Diocese of Youngstown as a priest, administrator, and bishop. A meeting between Poland Village officials and the U.S. Postal Service to talk about the design of a proposed new post office will be closed to the public so that the officials will feel free to talk frankly and negotiate, says a postal spokesman. Some residents have complained that the building's design is too modern for the village.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO