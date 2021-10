On the eve of the Nuggets’ 2021-22 opener, it’s unclear if even Denver’s decision-makers have any idea how this season will go. Will Jamal Murray return from his ACL injury in March, then lead the Nuggets on another joyous postseason ride? Will he remain sidelined for the entire season? How will the Nuggets’ supplementary pieces, beginning with Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, fare in his absence? Is Nikola Jokic bound for another MVP season? Can the players who couldn’t stay on the floor last April — Will Barton, Monte Morris and P.J. Dozier — be available for the entire season?

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO