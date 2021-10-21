SUPER Fall Book Sale - Friends of UW-Mad Libraries

Though a cold chill ran through the air on Sunday morning, a line formed far down Esty Street before the biannual Friends of the Tompkins County Public Library book sale opened its doors at 10 a.m. Despite pandemic-related challenges, the sale returned with fewer restrictions this year for three consecutive...
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Friends of the Library is hosting a two-day mini book sale that offers more than books. The fundraiser is Friday, Oct. 22. and Saturday, Oct. 23. It runs both days 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Cash and credit cards will be accepted for payment.
ST. CLOUD -- Book lovers are encouraged to make their way to the Great River Regional Library later this week. The St. Cloud Friends of the Library is holding their annual Fall Bag of Books Sale starting Thursday. LeAnn Orth is with the organization and says they have an overstock...
The Friends of the Library book sale is back. The pandemic shut down the book sale last year and so the Friends are eager to return with an extra amount of books accumulated from the past two years, member Mary Ann June said. This year’s sale begins at 10 a.m....
Amid the rapid expansion of technology and media in the world, books and other tangible sources of information or entertainment still have a place in the Westport community. The Westport Library’s book sales play a large role in keeping the love of books alive. This past Columbus Day weekend, the...
The Lawrence Public Library is gearing up for its big fall book sale later this month. Two years after its last three-day sale, LPL Friends & Foundation is ready to safely welcome shoppers again on Oct. 22-24. A team of volunteers has spent thousands of hours processing new donations and...
NEW BRITAIN – The week has arrived for book lovers to take part in The Friends of the New Britain Public Library’s Fall Book Sale happening this weekend in the library’s Community Room. There will be a wide variety of books and other materials, like children’s and young adult books,...
ENID, Okla. — Hospice Circle of Love is asking community members to “read to help those in need” during the nonprofit organization’s fall book sale this weekend. The sale, which is held biannually in the spring and fall, will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Hospice Circle of Love’s North Building, 314 S. 3rd.
It was a book lovers' paradise on Friday, as tables of books in three rows were spread deep with paperback and hard-cover books of every genre. Nila Mink had one box filled with books balanced in her arms, and another to carry out. “My retirement dream is to sit on...
The Friends of the Loomis Library will have its weeklong book sale from Tuesday through Oct. 23. Hours on Tuesday through Oct. 22 are 10 a.m. to-5 p.m. On Oct. 23, the book sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s books are priced at 25 cents....
The Friends at the Wheaton Public Library are busy preparing for the return of the popular Holiday Book and Art Sale running Nov. 11-14. The sale features like-new gift books for children and adults, leather-bound treasures, autographed copies, Christmas items, first editions, nostalgia items, silent auctions and framed and unframed art.
DOVER - The Friends of the Dover Public Library is bringing back the annual October Book Sale. The Book Sale will take place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 31 from 1 to 5 p.m. Leftovers will be free...
Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m. — FAIR HAVEN — Looking for some good books? Then the Friends of the Fair Haven Free Library is the place to go. The book sales are held once per month throughout the fall and winter months. They hope to be able to offer more dates in the spring. Their next two book sales will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The books are located in the library basement and sales of the books help the Friends offer a variety of programming at the library.
On Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a 1st Choice Shredding truck will be at the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Avenue, to provide secure document destruction. Anyone with excess documents has been invited to bring their personal, legal and tax papers for shredding. The cost is...
GUILFORD — The Guilford Memorial Library will host a fall book sale by donation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Masks will be required. Come browse our selection of mysteries, thrillers, romances, westerns, general fiction, and more. There will also be a variety of non-fiction titles available.
Friends of the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System Host Fall Title Wave Used Book Sale. Friends of the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System. Friday, October 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 17, from 11...
ATLANTIC — Love to read? The annual Fall Library Book Sale will run from Oct. 20-23, selling books in categories from children’s to history and more. Ken Moorman of the Friends of the Library, said the books would be on sale from 25 cents to $1, and were sorted into categories. Many books would be on tables, ready to sell, but as they do, more will be added, so buyers who come in Wednesday may want to return and check out the books later.
The fall book sale at the Geneva Public Library begins today. One of the biggest highlights is a large collection of science fiction books donated this year and they cover the entire history of the genre. The sale will run through Oct. 23 in the Community Room. Saturday is half...
