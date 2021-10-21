SUPER Fall Book Sale - Friends of UW-Mad Libraries

Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m. — FAIR HAVEN — Looking for some good books? Then the Friends of the Fair Haven Free Library is the place to go. The book sales are held once per month throughout the fall and winter months. They hope to be able to offer more dates in the spring. Their next two book sales will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The books are located in the library basement and sales of the books help the Friends offer a variety of programming at the library.

13 DAYS AGO