South-South Cooperation on Leveraging Knowledge and Good Practice Sharing for Poverty Eradication and Sustainable Development

UN News Centre
 5 days ago

It focuses on South-South cooperation on leveraging knowledge and good practices sharing for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 1 which calls for ending poverty in all its forms everywhere. By bringing...

media.un.org

UN News Centre

Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Transport for Global Development Briefing on CBD COP15 & 2nd UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference

The briefing will be opened and hosted by H.E. Ambassador Zhang Jun. The keynote speakers, including H.E. USG Mr. LIU Zhenmin, H.E. CBD Executive Secretary Ms. Elizabeth Mrema and Chinese Ministers, will brief member states on the two Conferences and their key outcomes, illustrating their significance to global environmental governance and sustainable development, as well as the political impetus they brought to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.
TRAFFIC
World Bank Blogs

Education is key to sustained poverty reduction in Azerbaijan

On October 17th, the world commemorates International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. This year, I have been reflecting on what eradicating poverty means for Azerbaijan. Since the early 2000s, Azerbaijan has made remarkable progress in reducing poverty and increasing shared prosperity. High economic growth rates, rising employment and high real wage increases all contributed to this decline in poverty and to the expansion of the middle class.
dallassun.com

UN must work to enhance support for South-South cooperation: India at UNGA

New York [US], October 15 (ANI): India on Thursday at the United Nations (UN) underlined the need to enhance support for South-South cooperation and ensuring that resources meant for core development programmes are not re-purposed. Speaking at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), India's First Secretary Sneha Dubey said that it...
#Global South#United Nation#Southern#Cass#Unossc
UN News Centre

UN values of peace, development and human rights ‘have no expiry date’

The actual Day is 24 October, when each year, the Organizsation reaffirms the purposes and principles that have guided it for the past 76 years. “Music reflects the profound diversity and unique contributions of cultures around the world”, said UN chief António Guterres, inside the concert venue – the gilded General Assembly Hall. “At the same time, it is universal. A language that bridges all divides”.
UN News Centre

Business leaders join UN chief to step up action for sustainability

Business leaders joined UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday, to step up delivery of critical investment, for a ‘sustainable, net zero, resilient and equitable world’. The Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance, which brings together 30 business giants worth an estimated $16 trillion, met Mr. Guterres in New York,...
UN News Centre

A Disability Activist Speaks on Sustainable Development for All

Disability Activist Fatma Al Jassim is committed to giving voice to people who have for too long been marginalized. Speaking to Maher Nasser, the United Nations Commissioner General at EXPO202 in Dubai, the young champion of inclusion offers her thoughts on breaking barriers, taking action and shaping a new future.
UN News Centre

Where are the numbers on Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies?

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown into sharp relief why well-functioning, responsive governments at local and national levels, are fundamental to an effective response and recovery from the pandemic. In some countries, governments were quick to put in pandemic response measures that were effective in mitigating the crisis. In others, the response was inadequate, or the measures put in place veered towards exploitative, mired in of corruption and mismanagement, resulting in the devastating loss of lives. The consequences of the pandemic have been felt deeply in terms of health and the economy but has also resulted in already fragile social contracts between citizen and state pushed to a breaking point in some contexts.
UN News Centre

Middle East Green Initiative: ‘pathbreaking work’ to protect the planet

The Middle East Green Initiative launch in Saudi Arabia on Monday was hailed by the UN’s deputy chief as a valuable commitment and strategic vision, to transition regional economies away from unsustainable development, to a model “fit for the challenges of the 21st century”. With only a few days until...
UN News Centre

Celebrating the UN staffers who ‘carry hope around the globe’

From bringing together fractured communities, to fighting child labour, and advancing climate action, the work of UN staff around the world is contributing to progress and development in many different ways. To mark UN Day this year, UN News is taking a snapshot of just one part of world -...
UN News Centre

World Food Day and International Day and National Week for the Eradication of Poverty 2021

Your Excellency Mr. Thongphath Vongmany, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry,. Distinguished Government Representatives and colleagues from Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry,. Dear Development Partners,. Mr. Nasar Hayat, FAO Representative to Lao PDR. Ladies and Gentlemen,. Sabaidee and Good Morning. It is my pleasure to welcome you...
UN News Centre

On Our Path to Global COVID-19 Recovery, We Must Focus on Literacy

Dr. Geetha Murali is Chief Executive Officer of Room to Read, a leading international educational organization that believes “World Change Starts with Educated Children”®. Its programmes have reached 20 countries and benefited more than 23 million children to date. 20 October 2021. In the East African country of Tanzania, 7-year-old...
Phys.org

Opportunities for scientific cooperation between developing countries in the BRICS + Global South format

Volume of R&D funding and number of Scopus-indexed publications of the BRICS countries in total already exceed those of the EU-total and the United States. These metrics have opportunity for further growth if the five developing countries strengthen scientific cooperation with other countries from Global South that have significant growth potential. Researchers from the Institute for Statistical Studies and Economics of Knowledge Alexander Sokolov, Sergey Shashnov, and Maxim Kotsemir analyzed the opportunities for research collaboration within these clusters of countries along with the obstacles standing in the way of greater cooperation. The researchers presented their findings in the article 'From BRICS to BRICS Plus: Selecting Promising Areas of S&T Cooperation with Developing Countries', published in Scientometrics.
UN News Centre

$667 million funding call to help Afghans through economic crisis

Afghanistan’s economy is imploding, with all but three per cent of households expected to fall below the poverty line in coming months, the UN said on Thursday. To help ordinary Afghans, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) has announced the launch of a “people’s economy” fund, to provide desperately needed access to cash.
UN News Centre

Multilateralism ‘struggling’ to solve world challenges

While multilateralism remains “committed to solving global challenges”, the deputy UN chief said on Sunday, United Nations Day, it is “struggling to find the path to effective implementation”. “In the space of six months of the COVID-19 crisis, cooperation among the world’s top scientists had developed vaccines and multilateralism had...
UN News Centre

Joint meeting of the Second Committee (18th meeting, General Assembly, 76th session) and the Economic and Social Council (2022 session)

The joint meeting of the Economic and Social Council and the Second Committee of the General Assembly will discuss the opportunities, challenges, key policies and investments needed to build productive capacities in Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), Small Island Developing States (SIDS) as well as Middle-Income countries (MICs) as a critical step for recovering better and getting back on track towards achieving the SDGs, in the decade of action and delivery. It will aim notably to explore innovative solutions and enabling policies to facilitate and augment LDC's, LLDC's, SIDS' as well as MICs' resilience through building productive capacities. Opening statements Panel discussions Address by the President of the General Assembly Interactive discussion Closing statements.
UN News Centre

Women and peace and security: Investing in women in peacekeeping and peacebuilding - Security Council, 8886th meeting

The open debate of the Security Council will provide an opportunity to share insights on progress, trends and challenges, deliberate on some of the best practices and lessons learned and make recommendations on the value of investing in local women and their networks in countries hosting peacekeeping operations and special political missions as well as to accelerate the implementation of the women and peace and security agenda and to ensure sustainable outcomes that also advance gender equality and women's social, political and economic empowerment and development, and promote poverty eradication and social protection, as well as girls' access to education during and after peace operations and in mission transition settings. The meeting will host, in conjunction with the Department of Peace Operations, the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), a travelling exhibition by Photoville, entitled "In their hands: women taking ownership of peace", and will launch its tour of several mission settings in Africa. The open debate will therefore be aimed at recognizing and showcasing local women's contributions and influence at all stages of peacekeeping, peacemaking and peacebuilding efforts, as well as at seeking to amplify and increase the visibility of grass-roots women leaders of all ages, human rights defenders and peace signatories, and at calling for a sustained and greater commitment to the women and peace and security agenda and inclusive peace. The open debate will be at ministerial level and will be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo. Briefers: - Secretary-General of the United Nations - Under-Secretary-General, Executive Director of UN-Women - Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Women, Peace and Security, Bineta Diop - Representative, Colombian non-governmental organization Report of the Secretary-General on women and peace and security (S/2021/827) Letter dated 13 October 2021 from the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General (S/2021/875)
UN News Centre

In Their Hands: Women Taking Ownership of Peace

Yet, women are still frequently excluded from formal peace processes and decision-making. Their diverse experiences, knowledge and expertise often go unrecognized.In 2000, the United Nations Security Council adopted its landmark resolution 1325, which recognized for the first time the importance of, and the need to strengthen, women's full, equal, and meaningful participation in peace and political processes.Twenty years and ten resolutions later, there has been progress but this promise has not been fully realized. Through this interactive exhibition, we invite you to discover some of the many women bringing and maintaining peace in Africa, the Middle East and South America.And who better to capture their efforts than women photographers who share their struggles?
