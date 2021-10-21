A New Chapter in Afghanistan: Ensuring International Cooperation in Support of Afghan Women & Girls

The open debate of the Security Council will provide an opportunity to share insights on progress, trends and challenges, deliberate on some of the best practices and lessons learned and make recommendations on the value of investing in local women and their networks in countries hosting peacekeeping operations and special political missions as well as to accelerate the implementation of the women and peace and security agenda and to ensure sustainable outcomes that also advance gender equality and women's social, political and economic empowerment and development, and promote poverty eradication and social protection, as well as girls' access to education during and after peace operations and in mission transition settings. The meeting will host, in conjunction with the Department of Peace Operations, the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), a travelling exhibition by Photoville, entitled "In their hands: women taking ownership of peace", and will launch its tour of several mission settings in Africa. The open debate will therefore be aimed at recognizing and showcasing local women's contributions and influence at all stages of peacekeeping, peacemaking and peacebuilding efforts, as well as at seeking to amplify and increase the visibility of grass-roots women leaders of all ages, human rights defenders and peace signatories, and at calling for a sustained and greater commitment to the women and peace and security agenda and inclusive peace. The open debate will be at ministerial level and will be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo. Briefers: - Secretary-General of the United Nations - Under-Secretary-General, Executive Director of UN-Women - Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Women, Peace and Security, Bineta Diop - Representative, Colombian non-governmental organization Report of the Secretary-General on women and peace and security (S/2021/827) Letter dated 13 October 2021 from the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General (S/2021/875)

