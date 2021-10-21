CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Chapter in Afghanistan: Ensuring International Cooperation in Support of Afghan Women & Girls

 5 days ago

Event organized on the sidelines of the 2021 United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security. Co-hosted by the...

BBC

Afghan girls are ‘left in darkness’ by the Taliban

It’s been a month since the Taliban banned girls from secondary schools in most of Afghanistan. It’s the only country in the world to bar half its population from getting an education. Women, except for those in the public health sector, have not been allowed to return to work yet.
BBC

Afghanistan: The New York rabbi evacuating desperate Afghans

It was the story of four children hiding from the Taliban in an apartment in Afghanistan's capital Kabul that made a rabbi thousands of miles away in Brooklyn, New York, pick up his phone and make a crucial call. Days earlier, Afghans gathered in large crowds at the gates to...
dallassun.com

Afghan woman activist seeks world support to stop Pakistan's proxy war in Afghanistan

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): A leading woman activist from Afghanistan has lambasted Pakistan for its proxy war in Afghanistan and sought the world's help to stop its interference in Afghanistan affairs for regional peace and tranquillity. The activist, Khalida Nawabi, even alerted the world powers that if Pakistan's sponsorship...
MSNBC

The future of women and girls in Afghanistan: 'I won't be allowed to be free' as a woman

Alyse Nelson Co-founder and CEO of Vital Voices, and Hooria Faizi Sardarzada, former Program Director in the Afghan Ministry of Labor and Foreign Affairs, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the future of women and girls in Afghanistan under current Taliban rule. “Women around the world want to step up and help their Afghan sisters," says Nelson. Oct. 11, 2021.
Afghanistan
Qatar
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jaishankar woes CICA Foreign Ministers to ensure Afghan soil not used for supporting terrorism

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], October 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday wooed Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Foreign Ministers in the 2021 Ministerial that Afghan territory should not be used for supporting terrorism. Speaking at the Joint Meeting of CICA Foreign Ministers with the President of Kazakhstan...
ourcommunitynow.com

How Feminists Can Support Afghan Women Living Under the Taliban

When the United States pulled out of Afghanistan, it froze billions of dollars in Afghan assets, grinding many of the country’s most essential operations to a halt and spreading misery. The US government must release those funds.
Sand Hills Express

Taliban fail to quash hope in Afghanistan’s women and girls

Kabul — It’s time for school at the Al Fatha Academy. Both boys and girls study at the school in Afghanistan’s capital, but for the past month, only girls aged 11 and under have been allowed to attend classes. Afghanistan‘s new Taliban rulers have forbidden girls over the age of...
trust.org

As women flee Afghanistan, brain drain hits economy and girls' hopes

The exodus of working women from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover could set the country back decades and deprive the next generation of role models. * Exodus will impact economy - and emerging generation. * Female judges in hiding following Taliban's return. By Emma Batha and Shadi Khan Saif. LONDON/ISLAMABAD,...
umn.edu

Supporting Afghan Refugees

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan resulted in over 30 thousand Afghans evacuating to the United States. Saida Abdi, an assistant professor in the School of Social Work in the College of Education and Human Development, provides expert comment on supporting Afghan refugees as they relocate to the United States. Saida...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF Afghan students lift their voices for Afghanistan

Azimeh Kazemian came to UCF 10 days before the Taliban takeover of Kabul. Leaving her husband behind in the capital of Afghanistan, she said she did not know how impossible it would be to see each other again. Kazemian is an Afghan graduate from Payame Noor University in Tehran, Iran,...
UN News Centre

Women and peace and security: Investing in women in peacekeeping and peacebuilding - Security Council, 8886th meeting

The open debate of the Security Council will provide an opportunity to share insights on progress, trends and challenges, deliberate on some of the best practices and lessons learned and make recommendations on the value of investing in local women and their networks in countries hosting peacekeeping operations and special political missions as well as to accelerate the implementation of the women and peace and security agenda and to ensure sustainable outcomes that also advance gender equality and women's social, political and economic empowerment and development, and promote poverty eradication and social protection, as well as girls' access to education during and after peace operations and in mission transition settings. The meeting will host, in conjunction with the Department of Peace Operations, the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), a travelling exhibition by Photoville, entitled "In their hands: women taking ownership of peace", and will launch its tour of several mission settings in Africa. The open debate will therefore be aimed at recognizing and showcasing local women's contributions and influence at all stages of peacekeeping, peacemaking and peacebuilding efforts, as well as at seeking to amplify and increase the visibility of grass-roots women leaders of all ages, human rights defenders and peace signatories, and at calling for a sustained and greater commitment to the women and peace and security agenda and inclusive peace. The open debate will be at ministerial level and will be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Raychelle Omamo. Briefers: - Secretary-General of the United Nations - Under-Secretary-General, Executive Director of UN-Women - Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Women, Peace and Security, Bineta Diop - Representative, Colombian non-governmental organization Report of the Secretary-General on women and peace and security (S/2021/827) Letter dated 13 October 2021 from the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General (S/2021/875)
UN News Centre

Secretary-General's remarks at the Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security

[bilingual, as delivered; scroll down for all-English and all-French versions]. Madam President, excellencies, ladies and gentlemen. Madam President, we just came from the exhibition you mentioned and, indeed, we were seeing true women heroes and I think their struggle, their commitment, their courage, is an inspiration for us all and I would say that nothing could start better our debate than the testimony of this group of women heroes.
UN News Centre

Women in leadership ‘must be the norm’, Security Council hears

We can no longer exclude half of humanity from international peace and security matters, the UN chief told the Security Council on Thursday, emphasizing the need to fully address the challenges and gaps that continue to prevent women having an equal say. “Today, women’s leadership is a cause. Tomorrow, it...
The Conversation U.S.

What did billions in aid to Afghanistan accomplish? 5 questions answered

The government of Afghanistan and that country’s economy relied heavily on foreign aid until the U.S. withdrawal. That support is on hold, although the United States and its allies have begun to take steps toward resuming some humanitarian assistance. Here, Mohammad Qadam Shah, an assistant professor of global development at Seattle Pacific University who conducted in-depth research regarding Afghanistan’s aid administration, answers five questions about the past, present and future of aid to his native country. 1. What did foreign economic aid accomplish in Afghanistan? Some US$150 billion in nonmilitary U.S. aid flowed into Afghanistan from 2001 to 2020, plus billions more...
