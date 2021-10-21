Quick Fix: Halloween stew is a treat of a one-pot meal

This easy one-pot meal is the kind of dish that looks and tastes like something you’ve been simmering all day, but it actually comes together in under 45 minutes—with very little attention. It’s creamy, savory, and perfect for fall. This recipe takes advantage of the deep, sweet flavor and smooth texture of kabocha squash. You may have seen this squat, green-skinned beauty at the farmers market or eaten it in a Japanese restaurant. When simmered beyond 20 minutes, its dense flesh breaks down and becomes smooth and creamy, creating the perfect velvety background for chewy barley and vibrant leafy greens. The dish is flavored with a combination of white miso, fresh ginger, and tamari—which combine beautifully to create a fortifying and delicious meal that is sure to warm you up on chilly autumn days.
