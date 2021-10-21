Sleep Apnea Linked to Lower Stroke Mortality After Thrombectomy

Graphical Abstract: Schematic representation of hierarchy of scientific evidence (left) and of the umbrella review by M.S. Kim et al. (right). During the last decades of the 20th century and up to now the human phenotype has undergone a rapid change from being predominantly normal weight or underweight to an increasing and large proportion being overweight or obese.[1,2] These massive changes over a comparatively short period are probably mostly driven by changes in the global food system, with more processed, affordable, and effectively marketed food than ever before, together with automation of many jobs and more motorized transport.[3] It has been claimed that body mass index (BMI) would need to revert to what it was in the 1980s in order to prevent unsustainable health consequences[4] but, so far, public health efforts to monitor and control population weight have been inadequate almost everywhere. Although underweight still poses a major public health problem, which may potentially be increasing in response to the economic consequences of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the number of people globally with obesity is unprecedented in human history. Currently, the prevalence of obesity globally has surpassed that of underweight in both men and women, and, in 2014, 2.3% of men and 5.0% of women were severely obese, with a BMI of 35 kg/m2 or higher.[1] In particular, the increasing proportion with obesity and severe obesity in adolescence and youth, and/or massive weight gain over adult life, will probably have marked consequences for future population health, resulting in a potential surge of cardiometabolic disorders worldwide.

