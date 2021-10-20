CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing Pains In Children: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, And Treatment

By swati patwal
momjunction.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing pains are cramping or throbbing aches in the calves, shins, thighs, or back of the knees (1). They usually affect children aged between three and 14 years and are commonly seen in active children and those with very flexible joints. In a few cases, growing pains may continue...

Sentinel

These are the symptoms and treatments to cure dry eye syndrome

The health of the vision is one of the aspects that most people neglect the most , although being a sensitive area of the body we should influence their care. The use of new technologies and atmospheric factors can cause damage to eye health . On the occasion of World...
HEALTH
BBC

Adele Roberts: Bowel cancer patients discuss diagnosis and treatment

The news that BBC Radio 1's Adele Roberts has been diagnosed with bowel cancer has sparked an outpouring of support from listeners and fellow presenters. Other people who've also had bowel cancer are sending their support too. Student Estera Bom was diagnosed last year, while Dr Philippa Kaye got her...
CANCER
Green Valley News and Sun

Treating Pain Caused by Cancer

Cancer pain is different from pain in general, and treating such pain depends on many factors. Type of cancer is important. First, doctors consider the type of cancer a patient has in determining the best way to treat it. For example, a patient with a malignancy of the gastrointestinal tract may be having difficulty keeping food down, so pain medication given to this patient must not upset the stomach further.
CANCER
#Pain Medications#Pain Relief#Chronic Pain#Back Pain#On Children
dailyvoice.com

Get To The Root Of Back Pain With Specialized Treatment

The average American will suffer with some sort of back pain or spinal injury in their lives. However, the root cause and manifestation of back pain is different for everyone. At the Phelps Spine Institute, we understand that not all back pain is the same. We work with each of our patients to offer a variety of solutions for back issues. While the cause of back pain may vary, we have the same goal for anyone who visits the Phelps Spine Institute – to get you back to your daily life pain-free.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sentinel

Psychological treatment can eliminate chronic pain, study

Rethinking the causes of pain and their degree of threat can provide patients with chronic pain with lasting relief and alter the brain networks associated with pain processing, according to new research conducted by the University of Colorado Boulder, in United States , and published in the JAMA Psychiatry journal.
HEALTH
momjunction.com

Anxiety Medication For Children: Dosage, Side Effects, And Precautions

Anxiety is a normal defensive mechanism of the human body to protect us from dangers. Anxiety disorders occur due to an altered perception of and response to fear and stress. This instills the urge to escape and avoid such situations to the extent that it impairs day-to-day functioning (1). Anxiety...
KIDS
atlanticcitynews.net

Stroke Symptoms - What Causes Them? Oren Zarif

Stroke Symptoms and What to Do! Stroke Symptoms normally come on very quickly. And while not every person will experience all of the same symptoms, some of your most prevalent early warning signs and symptoms of a stroke may be: Numbness, paralysis or weakness of either the side or the whole side of the body, difficulty in swallowing, headache, blurred vision, nausea or vomiting, breathing difficulties or difficulty, feeling tired or fatigued, feelings of extreme fatigue or weakness, feeling irritable or anxious and even sudden fear or panic attacks. If you have experienced any of these symptoms or have a family member who has, please seek emergency attention immediately. The sooner you can start treatment, the better your chances of surviving.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

COPD: Causes, symptoms, and risk factors

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) refers to conditions that cause blocked airflow in the lungs. Forms of COPD include emphysema and chronic bronchitis, while symptoms can involve tightness in the chest, wheezing, and coughing. Experts state that smoking is a common cause of COPD, but a genetic form of the disease can occur in some cases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
fox40jackson.com

Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there’s good news: With proper care, it’s preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
momjunction.com

Respiratory Rate In Children: What’s Normal And When To Worry

A respiratory rate is defined as the number of breaths taken per minute. It varies according to the age and medical condition of a person. In addition, many factors, such as blood pressure, physical activity, body electrolyte level, and body temperature, alter the respiratory rate (1). Respiratory rate is a...
KIDS
pharmacytimes.com

Understanding Opportunities for Non-Invasive Pain Treatments

An effective therapeutic treatment for acute or chronic pain needs to be convenient, easy to self-administer, and have rapid onset to provide fast relief. Pain management involves a multimodal approach that consists of using treatments from one or more clinical disciplines incorporated into an overall treatment plan. This plan allows for different approaches to address the pain condition (acute and/or chronic) and may include medication, restorative therapies, interventional procedures, behavioral health approaches, and complementary and integrative health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Signs, Symptoms, and Possible Treatments

Are you a Vitamin B12 deficient? The symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency include:. 1. fatigue, weakness, and tingling sensations in the arms and legs. 2. loss of appetite and weight. 3. diarrhea and constipation. 4. pain, tingling, or numbness in hands, feet and shoulders. 5. loss of balance and coordination.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Nasopharyngitis: Definition, causes, and symptoms

Nasopharyngitis is another name for the common cold. It is a mild infection of the nose and throat that can produce symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing, and coughing. Nasopharyngitis develops due to viruses. Currently, however, there are no antiviral medications that could fight them. Antibiotics will not treat a viral infection, so doctors prescribe them only if a person has a complication due to a bacterial infection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Integrating Prognostic Risk Score into the Diagnosis and Treatment of Patients With MPNs

During the NCCN 2021 Congress: Hematologic Malignancies, Aaron T. Gerds, MD, MS, explained the risk stratification tools used in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms. For decades, the understanding behind the molecular markers and their ability to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) has grown. A more novel area of research, however, is how mutational status can be prognostic of outcomes in these patients.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Can Therapy Help Reduce Back Pain?

As many as 20 percent of Americans suffer from chronic back pain. Chronic back pain is perpetuated by the sufferer's subconscious belief that the pain protects the back from further injury. Two-thirds of the subjects who received eight sessions of talk therapy become close to or totally pain-free. A just-released...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

