CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Comments / 0

Related
wholefoodsmagazine.com

In Memoriam: Stephen Edward Lipscomb

Stephen Edward Lipscomb passed away on August 22, 2021, at the age of 70. Loved ones shared the news of his passing and remembered his many joys and accomplishments in an obituary, while industry colleagues shared memories of Stephen on LinkedIn. Stephen’s career took him from coast to coast, working...
OBITUARIES
Hillsboro News-Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign

The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
BEAVERTON, OR
Kenton Times

Obit Casey Stephens

A celebration of life for Casey Stephens, 39 will be held at a later date. He died unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Casey’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Columbia County Spotlight

RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign

The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Tribute Store
Forest Grove News Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign

The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy