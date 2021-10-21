Vicinity Motor (VEV) Prices 3.99M Unit Offering at $4.26/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc., a business development company (Nasdaq: WHF), today announced that it has priced an underwritten primary offering of 1,900,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.81 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $29.1 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions payable by the Company and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company's investment adviser has agreed to bear a portion of the underwriting discounts and commissions in connection with the offering of shares by the Company. The Company is not obligated to repay any of the amounts paid by the investment adviser. In addition, in connection with this proposed offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 285,000 shares of common stock to cover overallotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO