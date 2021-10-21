CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Vicinity Motor (VEV) Prices 3.99M Unit Offering at $4.26/unit

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV), a leading North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 3,990,610 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vicinity Motor Shares Plunge After Raising $17M Via Equity Offering

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) reported a public offering of 3.99 million units at $4.26 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant. The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be about $17 million. Each Warrant will entitle the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces US$17 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (NASDAQ: VEV) (FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity Motor" or the "Company"), a leading North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 3,990,610 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of US$4.26 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$17 million.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

VEV Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) fell by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) – a leading North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles – fell by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing an underwritten public offering of 3,990,610 units of the company at a price of US$4.26 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$17 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

LM Funding America (LMFA) Prices 6.31M Share Offering at $4.75/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a technology-based specialty finance company that intends to expand into the cryptocurrency mining business, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,315,780 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 6,315,780 shares of the Company’s common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold in a unit together with one common warrant at a public offering price of $4.75 per unit.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Working Capital#Vev#Streetinsider Premium#Vicinity Motor Corp#North American#Securities Llc#Warrants#Optimal Ev
StreetInsider.com

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (SMAPU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SMAPU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to commence trading on October 19, 2021 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SMAPU.”
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (SAMAU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: SAMAU), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and begin trading on October 8, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SAMAU”.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

The Very Good Food Company (VERY) Prices 15M Unit Direct Offering at $2/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) , a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of approximately 15,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of US$2.00 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$30,000,000 pursuant to a registered direct offering (the "Offering").
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (ROSEU) Prices 12.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ROSEU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "ROSEU" beginning on October 14, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "ROSE" and "ROSEW," respectively.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
StreetInsider.com

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Terminates Agreement to Acquire Portion of Light-Vehicle Thermal Business from Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today a mutual agreement with Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) to terminate Dana's agreement to acquire a portion of Modine's automotive thermal-management business for one dollar with the assumption of certain financial liabilities. Both companies had been actively engaged in the regulatory review process in Germany for many months and have decided that it is no longer in the best interest of either party to pursue the transaction further.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (PGSS.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PGSS.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it priced its initial public ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Prices 1.9M Share Offering at $15.81/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc., a business development company (Nasdaq: WHF), today announced that it has priced an underwritten primary offering of 1,900,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.81 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $29.1 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions payable by the Company and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company's investment adviser has agreed to bear a portion of the underwriting discounts and commissions in connection with the offering of shares by the Company. The Company is not obligated to repay any of the amounts paid by the investment adviser. In addition, in connection with this proposed offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 285,000 shares of common stock to cover overallotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (RNERU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RNERU) a newly organized blank check company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase three-fourths of one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “RNERU” beginning October 5, 2021. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. expects the initial public offering to close on October 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “RNER” and “RNERW,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) Prices 1.35M Share Offering at $7.50/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,350,000 shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock was sold at a public offering price of $7.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $10.125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, Paltalk has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 202,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock were offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

OneMain Financial (OMF) Prices 10.01M Share Secondary Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 10,010,208 shares of the Company’s common stock by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “selling stockholder”). The 10,010,208 shares of common stock being sold in this offering represent approximately 7.6% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of the close of business on October 15, 2021 and represent all of the shares held by the selling stockholder in the Company. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The offering is expected to close on October 28, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HighPeak Energy (HPK) Prices 2.2M Share Offering at $10/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $10.00 per share, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) filed previously with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The net proceeds to the Company from the offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $20.2 million. In connection with the offering, the Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include accelerating its drilling and development activities and funding further bolt-on acquisitions. The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (ENTFU) Prices 26.1M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENTFU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 26,100,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp (SANB) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: SANB) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy