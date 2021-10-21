PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Temporarily Suspend Phase 2 Clinical Trial of PDS0101-Based Combination

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lund, October 20, 2021 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) and its partner NeoTX announce today that the first patient has been enrolled in the phase IIa clinical trial of naptumomab estafenatox (naptumomab), in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The phase IIa, open label trial in US will assess naptumomab in combination with docetaxel in patients who had been previously treated with checkpoint inhibitors and have advanced or metastatic NSCLC. The primary endpoint is objective response rate as measured by RECIST 1.1 criteria. The trial will also evaluate safety, duration of response, progression free survival, overall survival, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics. For more information about the trial, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov. NCT04880863. “We are very pleased that NeoTX takes the next step in the development of Naptumomab in NSCLC, a disease with a high unmet medical need, and are excited to follow the progress of the trial.” says Helén Tuvesson, CEO, Active Biotech AB.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO