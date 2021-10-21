CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Temporarily Suspend Phase 2 Clinical Trial of PDS0101-Based Combination

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced the temporary suspension of recruitment in the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-led Phase 2 clinical...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Receives FDA Clearance to Commence Phase 2 Trials Assessing NE3107’s Pro-motoric Activity in Parkinson’s Disease

BioVie Inc., (NASDAQ: BIVI) a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, today announced that the FDA has authorized the company to initiate a Phase 2 study assessing NE3107's potential pro-motoric impact in Parkinson's disease patients.
StreetInsider.com

ERYTECH's (ERYP) TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced top-line results from its Phase 3 TRYbeCA-1 clinical trial evaluating eryaspase as second-line treatment in 512 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).
StreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports Positive Interim Data From TOPAZ-1 Phase III Trial

Positive high-level results from AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial showed Imfinzi (durvalumab), in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit versus chemotherapy alone as a 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).
StreetInsider.com

Aadi Bio (AADI) Announces Publication of its Phase 2 Registrational Trial of nab-Sirolimus in Patients with Malignant Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumors in the Journal of Clinical Oncology

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. ("Aadi") (Nasdaq: AADI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced the publication of "nab-Sirolimus for Patients with Malignant Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumors", detailing its AMPECT study of investigational ABI-009 in the American Society of Clinical Oncology's Journal of Clinical Oncology. The authors concluded that investigational nab-sirolimus (ABI-009, formerly known as nab-rapamycin), if approved, may represent an important new treatment option in malignant PEComa, a rare cancer and aggressive form of sarcoma, with no currently approved treatment.
Benzinga

PDS Biotech Pauses Recruitment In PDS0101 Combo Cancer Trial

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) has temporarily suspended recruitment in the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-led Phase 2 trial of PDS0101 combo trial in advanced HPV cancers. The issue is not specific to the PDS0101 trial and is unrelated to the triple combination's safety or efficacy concerns. The NCI anticipates that...
StreetInsider.com

Metacrine (MTCR) Announces Interim Results for MET642 Phase 2a Trial in Patients with NASH; Announces Strategic Re-Prioritization of Its Clinical Development Programs

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today reported interim results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of MET642, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, in approximately 60 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients after 16 weeks of treatment. The Company also announced it is prioritizing its clinical development effort and resources to advance MET642 into a Phase 2 trial in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the first half of 2022.
StreetInsider.com

Active Biotech and NeoTX today announce that the first patient has been enrolled in the phase IIa clinical trial of naptumomab estafenatox in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced non-s

Lund, October 20, 2021 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) and its partner NeoTX announce today that the first patient has been enrolled in the phase IIa clinical trial of naptumomab estafenatox (naptumomab), in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The phase IIa, open label trial in US will assess naptumomab in combination with docetaxel in patients who had been previously treated with checkpoint inhibitors and have advanced or metastatic NSCLC. The primary endpoint is objective response rate as measured by RECIST 1.1 criteria. The trial will also evaluate safety, duration of response, progression free survival, overall survival, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics. For more information about the trial, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov. NCT04880863. "We are very pleased that NeoTX takes the next step in the development of Naptumomab in NSCLC, a disease with a high unmet medical need, and are excited to follow the progress of the trial." says Helén Tuvesson, CEO, Active Biotech AB.
StreetInsider.com

Antios Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Announce Clinical Collaboration Agreement to Evaluate the Combination of ATI-2173 and Vebicorvir in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infectio

Antios Therapeutics, Inc. and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB) today announced that the companies have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate a triple combination treatment in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. A single cohort in the ongoing Antios Phase 2a ANTT201 clinical trial will evaluate ATI-2173, Antios' investigational proprietary active site polymerase inhibitor nucleotide (ASPIN), vebicorvir (VBR), Assembly Bio's investigational lead core inhibitor candidate, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, a nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor.
StreetInsider.com

AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Submits IND and Accompanying Fast Track Application for Phase 2 Trial of Ampligen in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug application (IND) and an accompanying application for Fast Track status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a planned Phase 2 study of the company's drug Ampligen as a therapy for locally advanced or metastatic late-stage pancreatic cancer.
StreetInsider.com

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Receives Authorization from MHRA to Commence Phase 1a Clinical Trial of WP1122 for Treatment of COVID-19

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (Moleculin or the Company), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced it has received authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to commence a Phase 1a clinical trial of WP1122 in the United Kingdom. WP1122, the Company's lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor, is a prodrug of a well-known antimetabolite called 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) currently being developed for inhibition of viral replication and disease manifestations in humans infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. The Company also announced it has received a favorable opinion from the London - Riverside Research Ethics Committee in the UK to begin the study, which is expected to be conducted at the Medicines Evaluation Unit in Manchester, United Kingdom.
StreetInsider.com

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) and Entasis (ETTX) Reports Positive Topline Results for Sulbactam-Durlobactam (SUL-DUR) from Phase 3 ATTACK Trial

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, and its partner Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced topline results from the ATTACK trial―a global Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SUL-DUR versus colistin in patients with infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii.
StreetInsider.com

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Phase 2 MOONSONG Trial Evaluating AT-527 in the Outpatient Setting Did Not Meet the Primary Endpoint

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) ("Atea"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today reported that the global Phase 2 MOONSONG trial evaluating AT-527 in the outpatient setting did not meet the primary endpoint of reduction from baseline in the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 compared to placebo in the overall study population, of which approximately two thirds of patients were low-risk with mild symptoms. However, in high-risk patients with underlying health conditions, a reduction of viral load of approximately 0.5 log10 at Day 7 was observed at 550 mg (prespecified subgroup analysis) and 1,100 mg BID (exploratory subgroup analysis) compared with placebo.
StreetInsider.com

Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) Expands ATH434 Phase 2 Clinical Development Program

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative conditions, today announced an expansion of the clinical development program for the Company's lead asset, ATH434, in patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare and rapidly progressing Parkinsonian disorder. ATH434 has been shown to reduce abnormal accumulation of α-synuclein by restoring normal iron balance in the brain with the objective of improving motor function in patients with MSA and Parkinson's Disease.
StreetInsider.com

I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) Announces IND Approval for Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Efineptakin Alfa in Combination with PD-1 Therapy in China

I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the IND submission for the initiation of phase 2 clinical trial of efineptakin alfa (also known as TJ107/GX-I7/NT-I7) in combination with PD-1 antibody in patients with advanced solid tumors, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) as well as head and neck cancers.
StreetInsider.com

Dynavax (DVAX) Announces Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Developed Using Dynavax's CpG 1018 Adjuvant Meets Both Co-Primary Endpoints in Phase 3 Trial

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, today announced that Valneva SE reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 pivotal trial of VLA2001, their inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate using Dynavax's CpG 1018® adjuvant.
StreetInsider.com

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) study of sulbactam-durlobactam from Phase 3 ATTACK trial meets primary endpoint

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced topline results from its ATTACK trial―a global Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SUL-DUR versus colistin in patients with infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii. SUL-DUR met the primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality in patients with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections (CRABC m-MITT* population in Part A of the study), demonstrating statistical non-inferiority versus colistin. Mortality analyses favored SUL-DUR versus colistin in CRABC m-MITT and all study populations included in the topline results. At Test of Cure, there was a statistically significant difference in clinical response favoring SUL-DUR over colistin. SUL-DUR met the primary safety objective of the study achieving statistically significant reduction in nephrotoxicity.
StreetInsider.com

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Its Single-Dose Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate, CHIKV VLP

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced the first participant dosed in its pivotal phase 3 study evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of the company's investigational chikungunya virus (CHIKV) virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine candidate, CHIKV VLP, in a single dose. CHIKV VLP is the only VLP-based vaccine currently in clinical development for active immunization against chikungunya disease.
Business Insider

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Expands Clinical Development of PH94B with Initiation of Phase 2A AjDA Trial

VistaGen (NASDAQ:VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous systems ("CNS") disorders, today announced the initiation of a phase 2A clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of PH94B as a potential treatment of anxiety in adults with adjustment disorder with anxiety ("AjDA"). In parallel with advancing its ongoing PALISADE phase 3 clinical program for PH94B in the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with a social anxiety disorder ("SAD"), VistaGen plans to explore PH94B's potential in additional anxiety disorders through a series of small phase 2A trials, the first of which is in AjDA.
StreetInsider.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Presents Preliminary Safety Data from Phase 1 DAVIO Trial and YUTIQ CALM Registry Study at ASRS 39th Annual Meeting

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced positive interim safety data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery anti-VEGF treatment targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and preliminary results from YUTIQ® CALM, a real-world registry study of the fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal (FAi) implant 0.18 mg in chronic noninfectious posterior uveitis. The two studies were presented in a Paper-On-Demand and an ePoster Presentation, respectively, at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 39th Annual Meeting held October 8 – 12, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Inovio Pharma (INO) Completes Enrollment in Phase 1B Clinical Trial for its DNA Vaccine Candidate Against Lassa Fever

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and HPV-associated diseases, today announced its Phase 1B clinical trial for INO-4500, its DNA vaccine candidate for Lassa fever, completed full enrollment of 220 participants. This trial (LSV-002 - NCT04093076) is ongoing at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in Accra, Ghana, and is the first vaccine clinical trial for Lassa fever conducted in West Africa, where the viral illness is endemic.
