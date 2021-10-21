CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.53

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.53

StreetInsider.com

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $198.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.08 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HNI Corp. (HNI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

HNI Corp. (NYSE: HNI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.43, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $586.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook:. Solid consolidated growth: The Corporation expects consolidated revenue, including the impact of acquisitions, to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.42. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) reported Q3 EPS of $1.07, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.96. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.37

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.37, versus $0.65 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RenaissanceRe (RNR) Reports Q3 EPS of ($9.75)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75). For earnings history and earnings-related data on RenaissanceRe (RNR) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ: IBTX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.21, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Luxfer Holdings plc (LXFR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Newmarket (NEU) Reports Q3 EPS of $4.80

Newmarket (NYSE: NEU) reported Q3 EPS of $4.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $622.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Newmarket (NEU) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Tops Q3 EPS by 22c

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.29, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. GUIDANCE:. Medpace Holdings sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Tops Q3 EPS by 30c

Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Crane Co. (CR) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c, Updates FY Guidance

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Calix, Inc. (CALX) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. For earnings history and earnings-related data on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Amkor Technology (AMKR) Reports Q3 EPS of 74c

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.68 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GUIDANCE:. Amkor Technology sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Crown Castle (CCI) PT Lowered to $183 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman lowered the price target on Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) to $183.00 (from $190.00) while maintaining a Neutral rating following results.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend; 8.4% Yield

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) declared a monthly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TrueBlue (TBI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577 million versus the consensus estimate of $570.85 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Flexsteel (FLXS) Reports Q1 EPS of $0.48

Flexsteel (NASDAQ: FLXS) reported Q1 EPS of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $137.7M. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Flexsteel (FLXS) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

HealthStream (HSTM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

