Financial Reports

S&T Bancorp (STBA) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) reported Q3 EPS of $1.07, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.96.
StreetInsider.com

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c

Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ: SFNC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.73, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57.
StreetInsider.com

HomeStreet (HMST) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.11.
StreetInsider.com

HealthStream (HSTM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million.
StreetInsider.com

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Tops Q3 EPS by 30c

Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
StreetInsider.com

CIT Group (CIT) Tops Q3 EPS by 76c

CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.84, $0.76 better than the analyst estimate of $1.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $432 million versus the consensus estimate of $447.5 million.
StreetInsider.com

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Tops Q3 EPS by 22c

Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.29, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. GUIDANCE:. Medpace Holdings sees...
StreetInsider.com

Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ: IBTX) reported Q3 EPS of $1.21, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.30.
StreetInsider.com

Crane Co. (CR) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c, Updates FY Guidance

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
StreetInsider.com

Newmarket (NEU) Reports Q3 EPS of $4.80

Newmarket (NYSE: NEU) reported Q3 EPS of $4.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $622.2 million.
StreetInsider.com

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.39, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.09 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.1 billion.
StreetInsider.com

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47.
StreetInsider.com

Luxfer Holdings plc (LXFR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Luxfer Holdings plc (NYSE: LXFR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.5 million.
StreetInsider.com

Turning Point Brands (TPB) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $112.8 million.
StreetInsider.com

MSCI (MSCI) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) reported Q3 EPS of $2.53, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $2.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $517.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $506.75 million. Full-Year 2021 Guidance:. MSCI's guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 ("Full-Year 2021") is based on assumptions...
StreetInsider.com

TriNet Group (TNET) Tops Q3 EPS by 52c

TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $975 million.
StreetInsider.com

UPS (UPS) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c; Raises Outlook

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported Q3 EPS of $2.71, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $2.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $23.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. For the full year in 2021, the company is raising its consolidated adjusted operating margin target to approximately...
StreetInsider.com

Calix, Inc. (CALX) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
StreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
