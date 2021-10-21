CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street flat, IBM results weigh on technology stocks

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes remained subdued on Thursday as losses in IBM pressured technology stocks, with investors focusing on the impact of supply chain disruption and labor shortages on corporate profits. The Dow Jones Industrials Average retreated after hitting an intraday record high in the previous session, while...

www.streetinsider.com

International Business Times

Stock Markets Rise After Wall Street Records

Stock markets mostly rose on Tuesday following fresh records on Wall Street, with healthy corporate earnings overshadowing concerns about strong inflation. Progress in Washington on US President Joe Biden's big-spending economic plans also provided support, traders said. However a fresh coronavirus outbreak in China, where more than four million people...
STOCKS
WHIO Dayton

Stocks tick further into record heights on Wall Street

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street notched some more record highs on Monday as a better-than-expected profit reporting season gets into higher gear. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, surpassing the peak it set on Thursday. Tesla jumped to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after Hertz said it will buy 100,000 Model 3 vehicles for its fleet. Stocks broadly have been pushing higher recently as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts expected. With roughly one in four S&P 500 companies having reported, more are topping expectations than usual, and by a wider margin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theedgemarkets.com

Australian shares end flat as gold, energy stocks weigh

(Oct 26): Australian shares closed unchanged on Tuesday as gains in tech stocks were countered by declines among gold and energy sectors due to a fall in commodity prices. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 0.03% at 7,443.4. The gold sub-index was down 0.8%, tracking lower gold prices after an...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Why EV Stock Wallbox (WBX) is Up 50% Today

Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) stock is trading over 50% higher today after the company announced a partnership with Uber (NYSE: UBER) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

GE stock gains after profit and FCF beats, while revenue surprisingly fell

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter profit and industrial free cash flow that beat expectations, but revenue that surprisingly fell, while providing an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. On a net per-share basis, GE swung to earnings of $1.08 from a loss of $1.09 in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 57 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped 0.5% to $18.43 billion from $18.53 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $19.29 billion. Industrial free cash flow was $1.7...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

First Watch (FWRG) Stock Gains on Positive New Coverage

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) are up 2.5% in today’s trading session as Wall Street initiated research ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IBM (IBM) Stock Plunges 5% on Sales Miss, Q3 Results Seen as a Setback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) are down 5% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported lower-than-expected sales for its third quarter. IBM reported Q3 EPS of $2.52, slightly ahead...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher ahead of heavy earnings week

Stocks opened slightly higher Monday, rallying as investors prepared for a busy week of earnings, including results from a number of key tech-related companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 3 points, or less than 0.1%, at 35,674, after opening in positive territory, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2% at 4,554.61. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5% to 15,159.
STOCKS
IBTimes

US Stocks Rise As Trading Starts On Wall Street

U.S. stocks rose in the opening minutes of Monday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 62.50 to 35,739.52 at 9:31 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index strengthened 9.30 to 4,554.20. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 69.81 to 15,164.95.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS

