CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loving County, TX

Exclusive: U.S. slows down oil and gas mergers - sources

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE PHOTO: Dust blows around a crude oil pump jack and flare burning excess gas at a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Alaska State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
County
Loving County, TX
Reuters

U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first week in seven -Baker Hughes

(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in seven weeks even as oil prices rose to fresh seven year highs. The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 1 to 542 in the week to Oct. 22, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.
investing.com

Oil Down Over Tight U.S. Supply Even as Coal, Gas Prices Ease

Investing.com – Oil was down Friday morning in Asia as U.S. supplies continue to tighten. The black liquid was set for a flat finish to the week, with easing coal and gas prices curbing the fuel-switching that had increased demand for oil products. Brent oil futures fell 0.53% to $84.16...
TRAFFIC
workboat.com

Natural gas exclusion challenged

Federal and state bureaucrats are missing the boat by not including natural gas as an integral component of initiatives aimed at reducing noxious airborne emissions, said the chief of a New York-based utility. “As we all know, natural gas has been a significant, if not the biggest driver of greenhouse...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Exclusive-China looks to lock in U.S. LNG as energy crunch raises concerns -sources

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with U.S. exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)supplies, as soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages heighten concerns about the country's fuel security, several sources said. At least five Chinese firms, including state major Sinopec Corp...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Deese
investing.com

Oil Down as Coal and Natural Gas Prices Continue to Soar

Investing.com – Oil was down Wednesday morning in Asia after its mixed finish in the previous session. Coal and natural gas prices continue to soar in markets such as China, India, and Europe, fueling concerns of rising inflation and slower global growth that could reduce fuel demand. Brent oil futures...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Mergers And Acquisitions#Oil Companies#Reuters#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Shell Conocophillips#The White House#Baker Botts Llp#Dem
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Industry
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KFYR-TV

Oil and gas production on the rise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil and gas production are both up by 2.8%. That’s 1% above revenue projections. But that could dip. Maintenance on the Northern Border pipeline, located in the northwestern part of the state, will undergo three maintenance events through the month of October, which could put a temporary stop in those areas and impacting overall numbers.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy