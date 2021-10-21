CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for NTLA-2001, an Investigational CRISPR Therapy for the Treatment of Transthyretin (ATTR) Amyloidosis

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, announced today that the U.S....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) Announces Reclassification of MydCombi as Drug-Device Combination Product by FDA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics, today announced that MydCombi, the company’s proprietary, first-in-class combination microdose formulation of tropicamide and phenylephrine for in-office pupil dilation, has been reclassified as a drug-device combination product by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the company’s new drug application (NDA) received on October 22, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX) Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for Investigational AXO-AAV-GM1 Gene Therapy in Patients with GM1 Gangliosidosis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to AXO-AAV-GM1, its adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Type I (early infantile-onset) and Type II (late infantile-onset and juvenile-onset) GM1 gangliosidosis. The Fast Track process is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
biospace.com

Intellia’s Milestone In Vivo CRISPR Therapy Granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation

Courtesy Intellia Therapeutics. Nearly four months after Intellia Therapeutics – along with partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals – reinvigorated the CRISPR space with the first-ever clinical evidence that CRISPR gene editing inside the body can be safe and effective, the asset in question has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ntla#Drugs#Fda Approval#Ntla 2001#Investigational Crispr#Attr#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Intellia Therapeutics#Crispr Cas9 Technology#Regeneron
StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Confirms FDA Authorization of Booster Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized for emergency use a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) at the 50 µg dose level for people aged 65 and older; people aged 18 to 64 who are at high risk of severe COVID-19; and people aged 18 to 64 with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2. The booster dose is to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series. The FDA also authorized a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for individuals who have completed a primary vaccination with other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dbusiness.com

HistoSonics Receives FDA Designation for Sonic Beam Therapy

HistoSonics Inc., a developer and manufacturer of a non-invasive platform and sonic beam therapy called histotripsy, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company Breakthrough Device designation. The science of histotripsy was developed by ultrasound scientists from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor as a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
StreetInsider.com

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) IV into FDA decision on Caplyta

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) 30-day option implied volatility is at 70; compared to its 52-week range of 53 to 111 into FDA decision on Caplyta.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Omeros (OMER) Receives CRL From FDA for Narsoplimab in the Treatment of HSCT-TMA

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that the company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its Biologics License Application (BLA) for narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Zacks.com

PerkinElmer (PKI) Receives EUA from FDA for Latest Assay

PKI - Free Report) recently announced that it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for the PKamp Respiratory SARS-CoV-2-RT-PCR Panel 1 assay. Following this announcement, qualified laboratories can commence using this single test immediately for the simultaneous qualitative identification and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — separated from nasopharyngeal swabs, anterior nasal swabs and mid-turbinate swabs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

LAVA-051 for CLL Granted Orphan Drug Designation by FDA

LAVA-051 for the treatment of CLL was granted an orphan drug designation by the FDA. Results of a phase 1 study of the agent are expected in the first half of 2022. The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to LAVA-051, an agent designed to activate both VyVδ2 T cells and type 1 NKT cells meant to kill CD1d expressing tumor cells, for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to a press release.1.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and Sobi Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for Aspaveli for the Treatment of PNH

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) (STO: SOBI) announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorization of Aspaveli® (pegcetacoplan) for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who are anemic after treatment with a C5 inhibitor for at least three months. The positive opinion from the CHMP is now referred to the European Commission for an approval decision.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

AbbVie (ABBV) Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Risankizumab (SKYRIZI®) for the Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis in the European Union

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the approval of risankizumab (SKYRIZI®, 150 mg, subcutaneous injection at week 0, week 4 and every 12 weeks thereafter) alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). The CHMP positive opinion is a scientific recommendation for marketing authorization to the European Commission, which authorizes marketing approval in the European Union.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
painnewsnetwork.org

Ketamine Gets FDA Orphan Drug Designation for CRPS

A Canadian biotech company has announced it has been granted orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate the use of ketamine as a treatment for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)¸ a disorder of the nervous system that causes severe, intractable nerve pain. Currently, there is no FDA approved medication for CRPS.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

FDA Accepts Regeneron's (REGN) REGEN-COV for Priority Review for Treatment and Prophylaxis of COVID-19

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for REGEN-COV® (casirivimab and imdevimab) to treat COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients and as prophylaxis in certain individuals. The FDA has assigned a target action date of April 13, 2022 and informed us that they currently are planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss this application in advance of that date.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

CRISPR Therapeutics' CAR-T Cancer Therapy Shows Early Promise

CRISPR Therapeutics provided updated data from its ongoing Phase I CARBON trial of CTX110, its allogeneic “off-the-shelf” CAR-T therapy for CD19+ B-cell cancers. The data is based on 26 of 30 patients who, as of August 26, 2021, a data cutoff date, had received the therapy with at least 28 days of follow-up.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Quanterix (QTRX) Stock Surges 20% as FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to pTau-181 Blood Test

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares were trading nearly 20% higher after-hours after the company’s Simoa® phospho-Tau 181 (pTau-181) blood test ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Cleared by FDA to Proceed with Phase 2a Trial for the Treatment of Gastroparesis

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA), (“Processa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical needs, announced today that they have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with a Phase 2a clinical trial of PCS12852 in patients with moderate to severe gastroparesis, an unmet medical need condition for which patients need alternative, safer treatment options.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Novartis delivers solid Q3 results, with strong growth in Innovative Medicines. Announces strategic review of Sandoz

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Q3 net sales grew +5% (cc¹, +6% USD) Innovative Medicines grew +7% (cc, +8% USD) Strong performance of key growth drivers: Entresto (+44% cc), Cosentyx (+22% cc), Kesimpta (USD 109 million), Jakavi (+26% cc), Zolgensma (+28% cc), Promacta/Revolade (+18% cc) and Kisqali (+27% cc)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy