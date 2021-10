Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $125,000,000 of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share. All of the ADSs in the proposed offering will be sold by Bicycle. In connection with the offering, Bicycle intends to grant the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18,750,000 of ADSs. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

