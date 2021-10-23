CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) enter definitive merger agreement, "TRUTH Social" will be launching soon

 3 days ago

Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) have entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in Trump Media...

NEWSBTC

Stellar To Launch New Europe-Africa Payment Corridor With This Partner

The Stellar ecosystem continues to expand. Today they have announced a partnership with global payments company Flutterwave to launch two new payment corridors between Europe and Africa. Related Reading | How Stellar’s $40M Investment In Tala Will Give Millions Access To Financial Services. To be supported by the Stellar network...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Terminates Agreement to Acquire Portion of Light-Vehicle Thermal Business from Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today a mutual agreement with Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) to terminate Dana's agreement to acquire a portion of Modine's automotive thermal-management business for one dollar with the assumption of certain financial liabilities. Both companies had been actively engaged in the regulatory review process in Germany for many months and have decided that it is no longer in the best interest of either party to pursue the transaction further.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

AI-Driven Routing Company Wise Systems Raises $50 Million

Wise Systems – a leading AI-driven routing and dispatching platform provider – announced it has raised $50 million in Series C funding. These are the details. Wise Systems – a leading AI-driven routing and dispatching platform provider – announced it has raised $50 million in Series C financing led by Tiger Global Management with participation from new and existing investors that include Section 32, Valo Ventures, Gradient Ventures, and Prologis Ventures.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Aquire Telecom Financial Services Ltd

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Hammer Technology Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR), formerly Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. ("the Company"), announced today that as part of its evolving diversification strategy, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire One Hundred percent (100%) equity stake in Telecom Financial Services Ltd ("TFS") a well-established, qualified, and distinguished developer of digital financial solutions and cross-border remittance products. Following the 8K filing of this transaction, HMMR will change the name of the company from TFS to HammerPay [USA] Ltd. The partnership secured in this transaction paves the way for HMMR, via its own fintech solutions deployed under the brand name of HammerPay, to deliver a broad array of new financial products that adopt architectures such as blockchain, securely leveraging the latest technologies to deliver best-in-class services, dramatically driving down transaction costs while unlocking new business opportunities for financial institutions, banks, telecom operators, carriers, service providers, merchants, and more. This acquisition follows the advice and guidance of the recently appointed Principal Consultant of Global Fintech Acquisitions, Kevin Ferguson, who previously identified TFS as an acquisition target and stated that:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Digiday

‘We have a business perfectly aimed at the future’: CEO Lee Trink on FaZe Clan’s decision to go public

One of the most prominent esports organizations is on the cusp of going public. Yesterday, FaZe Clan announced an impending merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (BRPM), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Following the merger, which will close in the first quarter of 2022, BRPM will change its name to FaZe Holdings Inc., and the common stock of the combined company will trade on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “FAZE.”
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Juniper Networks to Power Paltel Group with Space/power-conscious Network

Juniper Networks announced that it has been selected by Paltel Group, Palestine’s leading telecommunications company, to upgrade and develop parts of its network and infrastructure through the installation of a simplified and space/power-conscious network to deliver fixed and mobile services for its business and residential subscriber bases. Paltel Group has...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Acquires Analog Devices’ Symeo Radar Division

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, has executed a definitive agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) to purchase Symeo GmbH, ADI's Munich-based radar division consisting of approximately 35 team members specializing in radar hardware and software development for emerging safety system applications. Symeo's industry-leading RF and sensor technology enables real-time position detection and distance measurement for high precision radar solutions.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Idorsia announces financial results for the third quarter 2021 – company progressing and launch preparations in key markets well underway

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Business highlights. Five Idorsia affiliates in key European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK)...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gizmochina.com

Huawei AppGallery launches Snoop in the UK, an award winning money management app

The Huawei AppGallery has just announced the launch of Snoop in the UK. The company’s application store has just announced the partnership with an award winning money management app to offer users “powerful money management tools.”. The Chinese tech giant shared the announcement earlier today (26th October 2021). Snoop will...
CELL PHONES
StreetInsider.com

GETLINK Tap - Pre Stabilization Notice

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. GETLINK SE. Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement. BNP Paribas...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Files IPO Registration Statement

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a Bitcoin mining company. We build, own and operate data center and electrical infrastructure for the mining of Bitcoin primarily powered by renewable energy.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Assembly Acquires Pacvue, Enterprise Platform for E-Commerce Advertising, Sales and Intelligence

Assembly, the leading e-commerce software and data platform, serving millions of merchants spanning 125 countries, today announced the acquisition of Pacvue, an enterprise-grade marketplace advertising, sales and intelligence platform. Terms and financial details of the deal will not be disclosed. “To date, Assembly has focused on meeting the ever-changing needs...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Maxim Group Starts Data Storage Corporation (DTST) at Buy

Maxim Group analyst Matthew Galinko initiates coverage on Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) with a Buy rating and a price
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

AGM Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Meten for Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Mining Business

BEIJING, October 26, 2021 – AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGMH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten”) (NASDAQ: METX). The...
BUSINESS

