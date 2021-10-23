Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) enter definitive merger agreement, "TRUTH Social" will be launching soon

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Hammer Technology Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR), formerly Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. ("the Company"), announced today that as part of its evolving diversification strategy, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire One Hundred percent (100%) equity stake in Telecom Financial Services Ltd ("TFS") a well-established, qualified, and distinguished developer of digital financial solutions and cross-border remittance products. Following the 8K filing of this transaction, HMMR will change the name of the company from TFS to HammerPay [USA] Ltd. The partnership secured in this transaction paves the way for HMMR, via its own fintech solutions deployed under the brand name of HammerPay, to deliver a broad array of new financial products that adopt architectures such as blockchain, securely leveraging the latest technologies to deliver best-in-class services, dramatically driving down transaction costs while unlocking new business opportunities for financial institutions, banks, telecom operators, carriers, service providers, merchants, and more. This acquisition follows the advice and guidance of the recently appointed Principal Consultant of Global Fintech Acquisitions, Kevin Ferguson, who previously identified TFS as an acquisition target and stated that:

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO