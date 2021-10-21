CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Financial (WBS) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.47. For earnings history and earnings-related data on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) click here.
StreetInsider.com

BancorpSouth (BXS) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

BancorpSouth (NYSE: BXS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.64. For earnings history and earnings-related data on BancorpSouth (BXS) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) reported Q3 EPS of $2.43, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $400.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $397.6 million. For earnings history...
StreetInsider.com

Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q3 Revenue Tops Consensus

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) reported Q3 revenue of $262.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. GUIDANCE:. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 EPS of $2.35, versus the consensus of $1.95. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 revenue of $810...
StreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
StreetInsider.com

Calix, Inc. (CALX) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $172.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $167.59 million.
StreetInsider.com

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.93, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) click here.
StreetInsider.com

RBB Bancorp (RBB) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.77, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on RBB Bancorp (RBB) click here.
StreetInsider.com

American Campus Communities (ACC) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $228.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $214.53 million.
StreetInsider.com

CIT Group (CIT) Tops Q3 EPS by 76c

CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) reported Q3 EPS of $1.84, $0.76 better than the analyst estimate of $1.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $432 million versus the consensus estimate of $447.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CIT Group (CIT) click here.
StreetInsider.com

RenaissanceRe (RNR) Reports Q3 EPS of ($9.75)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) reported Q3 EPS of ($9.75). For earnings history and earnings-related data on RenaissanceRe (RNR) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.41 million versus the consensus estimate of $121.43 million.
StreetInsider.com

Turning Point Brands (TPB) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $109.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $112.8 million.
StreetInsider.com

HealthStream (HSTM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million.
StreetInsider.com

TriNet Group (TNET) Tops Q3 EPS by 52c

TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.52 better than the analyst estimate of $0.79. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $975 million.
StreetInsider.com

UPS (UPS) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c; Raises Outlook

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported Q3 EPS of $2.71, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $2.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $23.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $22.56 billion. For the full year in 2021, the company is raising its consolidated adjusted operating margin target to approximately...
StreetInsider.com

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Tops Q3 EPS by 30c

Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Crane Co. (CR) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c, Updates FY Guidance

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
StreetInsider.com

HomeStreet (HMST) Tops Q3 EPS by 20c

HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) reported Q3 EPS of $1.31, $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of $1.11. For earnings history and earnings-related data on HomeStreet (HMST) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) reported Q3 EPS of $1.07, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.96. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) click here.
