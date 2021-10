The Health and Human Services Department recently launched a Spanish version of its QuestionBuilder app, which helps individuals prepare for in-person or telehealth appointments. This “is being released during Hispanic Heritage Month and Health Literacy Month to improve health care access and equity for Latinos” who have “among the highest uninsured rate of any racial or ethnic group within the United States,” said HHS in a statement on October 8. The new app also provides “links to helpful resources, including to the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Spanish from HHS and where to find the nearest vaccination site.” Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO