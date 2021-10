Gang of Four has announced a spring 2022 North American tour. The lineup for the group’s spring tour will feature founding members vocalist Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham, as well as bassist Sara Lee—who performed on the band’s Songs of the Free and Hard albums—and guitarist David Pajo of Slint and Papa M. The tour follows last year’s release of the band’s 77-81 box set earlier this year via Matador, and the shows will feature songs from the band’s first three albums, Entertainment!, Solid Gold and Songs of the Free. It’s their first tour together since the death of founding guitarist Andy Gill in 2020.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO