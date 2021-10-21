CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Australia NAB business confidence dropped to -1 in Q3

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia NAB business confidence dropped from Q2’s 18 to -1 in Q3. Current business conditions dropped from 30 to 13. Conditions for the next 3 months dropped from 35 to 8. Conditions for...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

German business confidence under pressure as supply disruptions weigh

Mostly tier 2 data out today. Although not normally a market mover, August US house prices is an interesting release given that the pandemic rally has been followed by some deceleration in prices over the summer. We will also keep an eye on the Richmond Fed manufacturing index. The 60...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Euro dips as business confidence slows

The euro has started the new trading week with slight losses. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1623, down 0.18% on the day. The Ifo German Business Climate index fell in October to 97.7, down from 98.9 a month earlier. This was the lowest reading since April and missed the forecast of 97.9 points. Perhaps even more concerning is that the index has slowed for four successive months, pointing to a worrisome downward trend. Ifo noted that supply-chain disruptions continue to hamper businesses and capacity utilisation in manufacturing was falling.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

New Zealand ANZ business confidence dropped slightly to -8.6 in Oct

New Zealand ANZ business confidence dropped slightly to -8.6 in October’s preliminary reading, down from September’s -7.2. Own activity outlook rose strongly from 18.2 to 26.2. Export intentions rose from 7.4 to 9.2. Investment intentions rose from 9.2 to 14.3. Employment intentions dropped from 14.1 to 12.1. Cost expectations rose form 84.2 to 84.9. Inflation expectations also ticked up from 3.02% to 3.04%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nab#Q2#Nab Group
marketpulse.com

Aussie edges higher on business confidence

The Australian dollar has edged higher in the Tuesday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7361, up 0.19% on the day. Australia’s business sector is showing renewed optimism about the economy. The NAB Business Confidence report bounced back in impressive form in September, after back-to-back declines. The index came in at +13, up 19 points from the August reading. The strong gain was driven by improved confidence after the states of New South Wales and Victoria announced reopening plans, as well as an increase in vaccination rates. As well, the surge in commodity prices has boosted the export sector and improved business confidence.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Australia Westpac consumer sentiment dropped to 104.6, still more optimists

Australia Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment dropped -1.5% to 104.6 in October, down from September’s 106.2. There continued to be a clear majority of optimists nationally, even at state level – NSW (103.4); Victoria (105.4); Queensland (105.3) and Western Australia (105.4). Westpac expects RBA to “almost certainly maintain its policy settings”...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

UK business leaders confident in resilience, vitality of Chinese economy

-- "I mean, any global brand, whether it's Mintel, market intelligence, or whether it's automotive, retail, food and beverage, if you're a global brand, you should definitely have a focus on China," said Matthew Nelson, newly appointed global CEO of Mintel. -- "You're seeing the strength of the rebound of...
ECONOMY
AFP

Climate holdout Australia sets 2050 net zero emissions target

Coal-rich Australia unveiled a much-delayed 2050 net zero emissions target Tuesday, in a plan that pointedly dodged thorny details or near-term goals ahead of a landmark UN climate summit. Ahead of the 12-day Glasgow summit, the UN says more than 130 countries have set or are considering a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, a target it says is "imperative" to safeguard a livable climate. hr-arb/qan
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
actionforex.com

Bundesbank: German economy to growth significantly weaker in Q4

Bundesbank said in the monthly report that inflation in Germany “continue to rise before it gradually declines in the coming year.” Industrial products prices continued to increase. Energy prices have risen mainly due to higher oil prices. “On the other hand, the considerably higher spot market prices for natural gas will probably only have an impact on consumer prices after the turn of the year.”
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Australia Needs Regulations to Facilitate Crypto Business, Senate Committee Reports

A Senate committee in Australia has made a number of proposals to address the lack of proper regulations for the cryptocurrency space. The lawmakers believe the country needs new rules for its fintech and digital asset industries to be able to compete with jurisdictions that are already attracting some of its own crypto firms.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Consumer confidence drops for third month in a row

Consumer confidence has dropped for the third month in a row in a worrying turn for retailers in the build-up to Christmas.GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index fell four points to minus 17 in October against a backdrop of surging inflation and the likelihood of interest rate rises.The sharpest concern is how consumers see the future economy, with this collapsing 10 points this month in a repeat of September’s figure.Confidence in personal finances for the next 12 months fell four points to one while the major purchase index – an indication of the confidence in spending on big ticket items –...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

BoC Business Outlook Survey – Businesses Sentiment Improves Further in 2021 Q3

The Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey (BOS) showed a further improvement in business sentiment in the third quarter of 2021. The BOS indicator, a statistical summary of survey results, increased from 3.96 to 4.73 in 2021Q3. Businesses expect domestic and foreign demand to continue strengthening, and, as a result, they plan on investing more in labour and capital over the next year. The survey results also noted that “heightened capacity constraints, including labour shortages” also contributed to the elevated level of the BOS indicator.
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

Accountant confidence in economic recovery lost momentum in Q3

Global confidence among accountants in the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic declined in the third quarter of the year, especially in North America. A new survey released Tuesday by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Institute of Management Accountants found that global confidence fell by nine points in Q3, with the biggest drop occurring in North America, which plummeted 41 points, followed by Western Europe, falling 24 points. However, both parts of the world remain at relatively high levels of confidence, and the same is true globally. Confidence actually increased in Asia Pacific by 11 points and South Asia by 20 points, after falls in the previous survey. The Middle East was the only region to show improved confidence in Q2 and Q3.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This From Shelves

Most shoppers have likely become accustomed to certain products not being available amid a myriad of supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic. But over the last two years, many companies have also banded together to remove controversial products from their stores. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products following decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sell of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major U.S. retailers have started pulling certain items from stores following links to alleged human rights abuses. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other major retailers.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

US retail giants pull Chinese surveillance tech from shelves

In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
RETAIL
The Independent

Americans among most dissatisfied in the world and majority want overhaul of politics, health and economy

Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Anti-Vax Influencer and Failed Politician Now Intubated in ICU for COVID

One of Canada’s most prominent COVID-conspiracy theorists and anti-lockdown activists is reportedly in the midst of a desperate battle with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit. Mark Friesen—a prominent People Party of Canada candidate—is fighting pneumonia he got as a result of COVID-19 and is currently intubated, according to several...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy