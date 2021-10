The Litecoin price analysis shows mixed market sentiment. Strong support is found at $190. The nearest resistance is found at $196. The Litecoin price analysis shows no further improvement in price. The LTC/USD pair price went a little up at the start of the day, but after the first 4 hours, selling pressure has been continuously hindering the price function. The bears have rejected the upside above $196 for the third time during the last four days. The price is going down again as bears are still progressing. The LTC/USD pair sits at $195.7 at the time of writing.

