This summer, Embody released a new product in the Immerse Gaming library called HIVE. This is AI-assisted spatial audio for your PC. The team was kind enough to provide me with a key to review the software and I have to say, it’s really surprising. The software works with a wide range of headphones, so be sure to check if your headset is compatible, but if it is, I really like HIVE.

