Uniswap price analysis shows that price movement has been bullish. Price rises up to $26.4 during the day. The support is found at the $25.8 level. The bullish momentum is speeding up once again, according to the Uniswap price analysis. There has been a significant increase in price that occurred for the past two weeks, and the trend has been the same for today as well. The price has risen up today to the $26.4 level, gaining significant value for the cryptocurrency. There is a strong chance that the price will reach up to the $26.9 level.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO