Dennis D. Nelsen, 77

John Dennis Sullivan went to be with our Lord on October 12, 2021. He was born on June 6, 1935, raised in New York City, attended Mother of the Savior Seminary High School, and graduated in 1953. He attended Fordham University and married the love of his life, Barbara. John went on to graduate with honors and was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1957. His military career took him and his family to Fort Riley, KS and Fort Bragg, NC during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Berlin Crisis. He remained in the U.S. Army Reserve for 31 years and taught in several military schools throughout the United States. He retired from service as a full Colonel in 1988 as Commandant of the 1163rd USAR School and Muller USAR Center, Bronx, N.Y. He returned to civilian life as a high school teacher in the Bronx and Long Island, N.Y. and Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School, Houston, TX for a total of 30 years. John taught youngsters the joy of learning under the most trying circumstances of the inner city. He heard a calling and then was ordained as a permanent deacon by Cardinal Cooke on May 31, 1981 and served in the diocese of Fall River, MA and Houston, TX. It was John’s spiritual strength that helped navigate the family through the tragic loss of his son, Michael in 2003. Upon retirement to The Villages, 21 years ago, Deacon John served at St. Timothy Parish in various ministries including Baptisms, Bereavement Ministry, Respect Life Ministry, Hospital Chaplin, and graveside services. John had a rare gift for making everyone feel like they are the most important person in the room!

